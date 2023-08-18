Super fast movies to enjoy after ‘Gran Turismo’

**Gran Turismo**: An adrenaline-pumping story in cinema premieres this weekend

This past weekend a movie based on the popular video game “Gran Turismo” was released in theaters. Unlike other video game adaptations such as “Super Mario Bros.: The Movie” or “The Last of Us” series, this story is based on true events. “Gran Turismo” tells the true story of a young man who participated in a competition within the game, where the best virtual drivers had the opportunity to become professional racing drivers. If after watching this movie you want more of the high speed emotions, here we present other movies which will surely make you feel the pure adrenaline of driving.

**”Rush”**: An epic rivalry between Formula 1 drivers

Directed by Ron Howard, “Rush” chronicles the passionate rivalry between two great Formula 1 drivers: James Hunt and Niki Lauda. Set in the late 1970s, the film focuses on the horrific accident involving Lauda, ​​played by Daniel Brühl, that nearly cost him his life.

**”Baby Driver”**: A director who blends adrenaline and music into a fast-paced story

The talented British director Edgar Wright surprises us again with “Baby Driver”. The movie is a perfect combination of adrenaline and excitement with a memorable soundtrack. The cast is led by Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey and Eiza Gonzalez.

**”Le Mans 66″**: The Car Rivalry Between Ford and Ferrari

On this occasion, we find a biopic focused on the thrilling rivalry between two iconic automobile brands: Ford and Ferrari. In the late 1960s, engineer Carroll Shelby (played by Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (played by Christian Bale) managed to build one of the fastest cars in racing history.

**”Mad Max: Fury Road”**: A chase race in a dystopian world

In the dystopian Mad Max franchise, vehicles have always been the protagonists. In “Mad Max: Fury Road,” the race turns into a thrilling chase led by Furiosa (played by Charlize Theron), who has rescued the daughters of a tyrannical warlord. Also, in the year 2024 we will be able to enjoy “Furiosa”, a prequel centered on the character played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

**”Centauro”**: speed, action and danger in a Spanish remake

‘Centauro’ is the Spanish remake of the French film ‘Burn Out’. The story follows Rafa, who struggles to become a professional motorcycle racer. However, his life takes a turn when he learns that his son’s mother owes a debt to drug dealers. To keep his family safe, he must perform various tasks, transport drugs at full speed and without getting caught by the police.

In short, “Gran Turismo” has come to the cinema halls to present us a story full of emotions and adrenaline. If you’re a fan of speed movies, these movie options will keep you on the edge of your seat. Get ready for some pure racing action on the big screen!