super gift to the John Wick team

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
There’s a good reason he’s nicknamed Mr. Good Guy. It is certainly not a title that Hollywood gives away lightly. And since he’s been around it’s very difficult to get it. Because nobody is like Keanu Reeves. What made another one of his. In the good sense of the word, of course. Well, our hero spared no expense in thanking the team he spent the last few months with. By making a gift of those you never forget.

There’s a reason he’s nicknamed Mr. Good Guy in Hollywood. Kindness and courtesy are the other names of Keanu Reeves. Don’t believe it? Read here… Getty photos

Keanu Reeves and the rolexes for the guys on the team

Keanu Reeves just finished filming John Wick 4. The latest installment of the exciting action saga that has been so successful around the world. They have been intense months, shooting many action scenes, the ones that made movies famous. And to thank the stunt team that choreographed these scenes, Keanu gave each of them a Rolex watch worth $ 10,000 each. With a dedication engraved on the back of the case.

It was they themselves who said that the star first took them to dinner in a Paris restaurant. And before saying goodbye, he gave the precious gift to Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo, Li Qiang And Bruce Concepcion. They posted the photo on various social networks. Showing the dedication to the “John Wick Five”.

Keanu Reeves helps the workers on the set

The news comes a few days after some photos of Keanu Reeves who have traveled around the world. Where do you see the actor who, at the end of the shooting day on the set, helps the workers to take away the props. Like any other boy. And not the undisputed star around which everyone’s work revolves. John Wick Chapter Four, will be released in theaters in 2022.

It is certainly not the first and it will not be the last time that Keanu Reeves proves to be the antidivo par excellence. Mr. Kindness himself. Do you want to know what are the times that Keanu has stood out for goodness?

