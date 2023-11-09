Super-gonorrhea, a new antibiotic that promises to tackle it

For the first time, a new antibiotic has been shown to be effective against gonorrhea, the third infection spreading worldwide, always peu cativa. Molecula si chiama zoliflodasina e in lei sono riposte lei sono riposte le la communita mondial e arginare la diffusion della cocidata “super-gonorrhea”, ossia dei seppi bacteria di Neisseria resistante a tutti (or quasi) gli antibiotics consociuity. The positive results of the Phase 3 clinical study were slightly different from the results of the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP).

gonorrhea and extreme gonorrhea

With 82 million new infections a year (data refer to 2020), gonorrhea is considered a public health priority by the World Health Organisation. N. Gonorrhea bacteria can infect the genitourinary tract, anorectic area, and throat, and it is not always obvious. However, if infection does not occur, infection can only lead to reproductive failure (although this may result from pelvic inflammatory conditions, ascetic interni, risk of pregnancy ectopychy and parti preterminae) and risk of HIV transmission and transmission. Can increase.

The first weapon of defense is prevention, do not use condoms in any case if you do not know the health status of the partner (there is no vaccine at the moment). Apart from this, Parche Nel Tempo N. Gonorrhea has shown an incredible capacity of resistance to all the antibiotics used for dibello and has given this part a decade of anni diverse pasci sono stati isolati dei seppi (ribatezzati super-gonorrhoea) che respondono always meno of our arc. Also for all’ultima freccia rimasta, ossia la combinazione di ceftriaxone e azithromycina. This is part of the public health authority, as it is the basis that gonorrhea is an incurable infection.

A promising new antibiotic

The first objective was that there was no benefit, gardepe sulfato del novo antibiotico zoliflodacin, quindi, non puo che essere di enthusiasm. If you treat an antimicrobial molecule with a new mechanism of action, it may interfere with the function of an enzyme (chiamate topoisomerase of type II) that controls the degree, for battery reproduction, of electrical DNA degradation. Release is necessary.

In the largest phase 3 clinical study ever conducted to test a new treatment for gonorrhea (involving 930 people with uncomplicated gonorrhea in Belgium, Pays Bassi, South Africa, Thailand, St. Unity), zoliflodacin Effectively proven is the effectiveness of therapy with ceftriaxone (per intramuscular initiation) + azithromycin (per oral route). On the other hand, Tolerata’s result is that no state registration incident is serious or disappointing. Based on these results of clinical experiments and data from trials against multi-resistant bacteria, zoliflodacin is a tool in contrast to Candida gonorrhoeae infections that are difficult to treat. Gardup ​​says it will be ready to submit the application for approval to the regulatory agency.