Super green pass and basic green pass, where needed and from when

Basic and reinforced green pass, the rules change. With the new decree launched by the government, a further tightening has arrived which aims to slow down the growth curve of infections. Super green pass – which is obtained by vaccination or recovery – increasingly necessary, but also new services where it is necessary to have the basic green certification (it can also be obtained only with a rapid or molecular antigen test with a negative result).

Super green pass and work

The new decree introduces the vaccination obligation for all those who have reached the age of 50. For public and private workers aged 50, a reinforced Green pass will be required for access to the workplace starting from 15 February until 15 June 2022. Without age limits, the vaccination obligation is extended to staff university thus equated to the scholastic one. “The obligation does not exist in the event of an ascertained danger to health, in relation to specific clinical conditions documented, certified by the general practitioner or by the vaccinator, in compliance with the circulars of the Ministry of Health regarding exemption from the anti SARS vaccination -CoV-2; in such cases the vaccination can be omitted or deferred. The successful immunization following a natural disease, proven by the notification made by the attending physician, determines the postponement of the vaccination “.

Super green pass, where it is needed

According to the decree which entered into force on December 31, from January 10 (until the end of the state of emergency, therefore March 31) it will be necessary to use the local and regional public transport. And again in hotels and accommodation facilities; feasts resulting from civil or religious ceremonies; festivals and fairs; convention centers; outdoor catering services; ski lifts with tourist-commercial purposes even if located in ski areas; swimming pools, swimming centers, team sports and wellness centers, even outdoors; cultural center, social and recreational center for outdoor activities.

Basic green pass

The obligation of the so-called ordinary Green pass is extended to those who access personal services and also to public offices, postal, banking and financial services, commercial activities subject to exceptions that will be identified with a secondary act to ensure the satisfaction of essential needs and primaries of the person, it reads on the government website. Therefore, to go to the bank, to the hairdresser or beautician or to shopping centers, you will still need the simple Green pass, or the obligation – so far not foreseen – to be vaccinated, cured or in possession of a negative swab.