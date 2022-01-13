Super green pass, at the doctor or in shops: where it is not needed

Super green pass increasingly essential in Italy. However, there are some realities where it is not necessary and it will not be. This will be established by the Dpcm in drafting, linked to the latest decree that introduced the vaccination obligation for the over 50s. that of the veterinarian, the barracks where you can file a complaint if you are a victim of a crime. In these cases, the reinforced Green pass will not be required, the one that only those vaccinated or cured of Covid can exhibit, but the basic one, which is also obtained with a swab, therefore the basic vaccination passport, will be enough to be able to access it. These include food shops, tobacconists, supermarkets – naturally excluding shopping centers – newsstands. And again the doctor’s office, but also that of the veterinarian, the barracks where you can file a complaint if you are a victim of a crime.

Super green pass, where it is needed

Since January 10, the list of places where the basic green certificate (which is also obtained with a swab) is no longer enough, but the strengthened one is needed, issued only to those who are vaccinated or cured of covid. Transport and public transport, but also hotels, swimming pools, ski slopes, stadiums and counter catering, indoors. In the white area as well as in the yellow and orange areas to access some activities and services – until March 31, 2022 (end of the state of emergency) – it is necessary to use the enhanced certification and also extended to counter catering in the premises at Closed. Here is where the Super green pass is needed:

– indoors for swimming pools, gyms and team sports;

– museums and exhibitions (to date, access to these places is allowed with the basic Green Pass in the white and yellow zone);

– indoors for wellness centers; spas (except for essential levels of assistance and rehabilitation or therapeutic activities);

– theme and amusement parks;

– indoors for cultural centers, social and recreational centers (excluding educational centers for children);

– gaming rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos.

Until March 31, 2022, visitors will be able to access residential, social welfare, social health and hospice facilities only with a reinforced Green pass and rapid or molecular antigen test performed in the 48 hours prior to access, with negative results, or vaccination with third dose.

From 20 January new measures

The use of the basic Green pass will be extended to those who access personal services and also to public offices, postal, banking and financial services, commercial activities subject to exceptions that will be identified with a secondary act to ensure the satisfaction of essential and primary needs of the person, we read on the government website. Therefore, to go to the bank, to the hairdresser or beautician or to shopping centers, you will still need the simple Green pass, or the obligation – so far not foreseen – to be vaccinated, cured or in possession of a negative swab.

Super green pass and work, what changes from February 15th

The new decree also introduces the vaccination obligation for all those who have reached the age of 50. For public and private workers aged 50, a reinforced Green pass will be required for access to the workplace starting from 15 February until 15 June 2022. Without age limits, the vaccination obligation is extended to staff university thus equated to the scholastic one. “The obligation does not exist in the event of an ascertained danger to health, in relation to specific clinical conditions documented, certified by the general practitioner or by the vaccinator, in compliance with the circulars of the Ministry of Health regarding exemption from the anti SARS vaccination -CoV-2; in such cases the vaccination can be omitted or deferred. The successful immunization following a natural disease, proven by the notification made by the attending physician, determines the postponement of the vaccination “. Those who are not yet vaccinated will need to take their first dose of the vaccine by January 31 to get an enhanced Green Pass valid from February 15.