Super green pass for gyms and swimming pools from 10 January and the obligation to wear a mask: the rules – Corriere.it

from Monica Guerzoni and Fiorenza Sarzanini

Immediately the squeeze to consume even in bars and restaurants. From 10 January, the enhanced green certificate will also be required for indoor sports. And from February, the pass will only last six months

With the reopening of the activities take place the rules and prohibitions provided for by the new decree to contain Covid-19 infections. Here are all the new deadlines on the base of double system envisaged for certifications: the reinforced green pass issued to recovered and vaccinated, the basic green pass is obtained with swab molecular which has validity 72 hours or unsanitary which has validity 48 hours.

TODAY, DECEMBER 27th

Green pass

The reinforced green pass mandatory for:
– indoor restaurants and bars for consumption at the counter;
cinemas and theaters;
stages;
– sport events;
– public ceremonies.

The basic green pass mandatory for:
gyms and swimming pools;
– sport centers;
– changing rooms for sporting activities;
– hotels;
planes, trains, ships;
buses, trams, subways.

Parties

Closing of the discos until the January 31, 2022. Ban on parties in public places until January 31, 2022.

Starting the vaccination campaign for the recall for the age group 12-17 years.

DECEMBER 30th

Reinforced green pass obligation for residential and social health structures. Who made the second dose obliged to exhibit the negative result of a antigenic or molecular buffer.

10 JANUARY

The reinforced green pass it will also be mandatory for:
– indoors, for swimming pools, gyms and team sports;
museums and exhibitions;
– indoors, for wellness centers;
– spa centers (except for essential levels of assistance and rehabilitation or therapeutic activities);
theme parks and entertainment;
– indoors, for cultural centers, social and recreational centers (excluding educational centers for children);
game rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos;
– face-to-face training courses.

1 FEBRUARY

The enhanced green pass will be valid for six months from the last vaccination administration.

31 MARCH

The state of emergency expires for the Covid-19 pandemic.

December 27, 2021 (change December 27, 2021 | 08:18)

