Super green pass, from tobacconists to newsstands: that’s where it’s not needed

Super green pass almost always mandatory in Italy, but not everywhere. Some of the categories that will fall within the Dpcm being drafted – linked to the latest decree that introduced the vaccination obligation for over 50s last week – are in fact reality in which the ‘reinforced’ green certificate (the one that vaccinated or cured of Covid can exhibit) will not be required, but for which the result of a negative swab will suffice, therefore the basic vaccination passport, to be able to access it. These include food shops, tobacconists, supermarkets – naturally excluding shopping centers – newsstands. And again the doctor’s office, but also that of the veterinarian, the barracks where you can file a complaint if you are a victim of a crime.

Read also

The Dpcm, government sources report, should be ready within the next 24 hours.

WHERE IT’S NEEDED

Since January 10, the list of places where the basic green certificate (which is also obtained with a swab) is no longer enough, but the reinforced one is needed, issued only to those who are vaccinated or cured of covid. Transport and public transport, but also hotels, outdoor restaurants, swimming pools, ski slopes and stadiums: the new measures decided with the decree law of 29 December have come into force.

The Super green pass is required in the white, yellow and orange areas to access activities and services. Until March 31, 2022 (end of the state of emergency) the use of the enhanced certification is also extended to counter catering in indoor venues. Starting today, Monday 10 January, until 31 March 2022, it is also extended to the following activities:

– indoors for swimming pools, gyms and team sports;

– museums and exhibitions (to date, access to these places is allowed with the basic Green Pass in the white and yellow zone);

– indoors for wellness centers; spas (except for essential levels of assistance and rehabilitation or therapeutic activities);

– theme and amusement parks;

– indoors for cultural centers, social and recreational centers (excluding educational centers for children);

– gaming rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos.

Until March 31, 2022, visitors will be able to access residential, social welfare, social health and hospice facilities only with a reinforced Green pass and rapid or molecular antigen test performed in the 48 hours prior to access, with negative results, or vaccination with third dose.

WHAT CHANGES FROM JANUARY 20

The use of the basic Green pass is extended to those who access personal services and also to public offices, postal, banking and financial services, commercial activities, subject to exceptions that will be identified with a secondary act to ensure the satisfaction of essential and primary needs. of the person, we read on the government website. Therefore, to go to the bank, to the hairdresser or beautician or to shopping centers, you will still need the simple Green pass, or the obligation – so far not foreseen – to be vaccinated, cured or in possession of a negative swab.

SUPER GREEN PASS AND WORK

The new decree also introduces the vaccination obligation for all those who have reached the age of 50. For public and private workers aged 50, a reinforced Green pass will be required for access to the workplace starting from 15 February until 15 June 2022. Without age limits, the vaccination obligation is extended to staff university thus equated to the scholastic one. “The obligation does not exist in the event of an ascertained danger to health, in relation to specific clinical conditions documented, certified by the general practitioner or by the vaccinator, in compliance with the circulars of the Ministry of Health regarding exemption from the anti SARS vaccination -CoV-2; in such cases the vaccination can be omitted or deferred. The successful immunization following a natural disease, proven by the notification made by the attending physician, determines the postponement of the vaccination “. Those who are not yet vaccinated will need to take their first dose of the vaccine by January 31 to get an enhanced Green Pass valid from February 15.