Super Green pass: how to get it. Deadline, limitations, controls: the 6-point guide

Countdown to the new Green pass. No longer one, but two green certificates, a Super Pass and a basic one, as established by the last law decree of the government. Even if physically we will have to deal with the single, current document, paper or electronic, which from 6 December will however acquire a double value. There will be an update of the ‘Check C19’ app: will not change the QR Code, but a new reading system will be available, to be used in situations where the Super pass is required, which will recognize as valid only those issued to vaccinated and ai healed. The solution will serve to avoid any interference in the privacy of Italians since those who carry out the checks must not be able to know the choices of citizens in health matters.

From 6 December, therefore, it will come into force, until January 15th next (later we will see), also in the white area, the Super Green pass for vaccinated and recovered from Covid. Access to shows, sporting events, indoor bars and restaurants, parties and discos and public ceremonies will be permitted only to holders of this document. THE checks they will be tighter and more random. Vaccinated and cured will then not be bound to the operational restrictions in the orange zone relating to travel. However, the validity of the green certificate changes: it will no longer be valid for twelve months, but nine. These will run from the date of completion of the primary vaccination course (second dose). In case of administration of the booster, the nine months will start from the date of inoculation of the booster.

For those who intend to continue, on the other hand, to distribute prophylaxis and to rely only on tampons (the decree has in any case implemented the audience of those obliged to immunize themselves, from the police forces to the school staff), the Simple green pass. This will be enough to get in office, but also to travel to gym, change and shower. The law decree also makes the simple pass mandatory on buses, trams and subways and local trains. The antigenic and molecular tests maintain their current validity of 48 and 72 hours.

Documents

From 6 December the green certificate is doubled: on the one hand, the Super Green pass for vaccinated and recovered from Covid-19; on the other hand, the simple Green pass for those who opt for tampons, whether molecular or antigenic.

Control app

It will not be necessary to download a new Pass. There will be an update of the ‘Verification C19’ App: will not change the QR Code, but, in cases where access is reserved only for vaccinated and recovered people, the system will only give the ok to their Passes.

How much will it be worth?

Change the validity time of the Pass for recovered and vaccinated. It will last no longer twelve months, but nine. These start from the second dose or the date of the third.

How will it work in the workplace?

To enter the office or to work in smart working mode, simply have the Green pass in the simple version. Translated, it will be enough to have undergone a test that proves negativity.

Limitations

If a region passes into the orange zone (where circulation is limited only within the municipality), the close will not involve those who have the Super Green pass.

Checks

THE checks they will be intensified. The decree provides that the prefect, within five days from the entry into force of the law, will have to prepare a procedure to ensure a plan of checks, even on a sample basis.