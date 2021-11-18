Super green pass hypothesis, Sileri: in the orange zone recreational activities only for vaccinated people – Health and Wellness

ROME. A reinforced green pass, only for the vaccinated and for recreational activities in the regions that will change color.

So that the restrictions – still light in yellow, but heavy in orange – do not affect the person who gave the injection.

Everything as before, however, for the world of work, with the green certificate issued to vaccinated, cured and those with a negative swab.

It is the proposal to which the governors are trying to gather consensus that today, November 18, they will meet and bring their position to the attention of the government at the State-Regions Conference convened by Minister Mariastella Gelmini.

The latter opens: “if the situation worsens in the next few weeks, in the next few months – she said when asked – I think we should take the requests of the Regions seriously”.

Meanwhile, the undersecretary of health Pierpaolo Sileri speculates in the event of a worsening of the situation, lockdown for the unvaccinated in the orange zone.

“Lockdown for unvaccinated? It is not the strategy to be implemented with today’s numbers, it can be evaluated – he told Radio Cusano Campus – in case of passage in the orange zone. There are some areas of the country that risk ending up in the yellow zone, but this does not have major restrictions, so at the moment there is no reason to make restrictions for the unvaccinated. It must be kept on the table, like so many other options, but the situation is under control. “

The super green pass, with the exclusion from the restrictions of vaccinated citizens, is proposed by regional presidents such as the Ligurian Toti and the Friulian Fedriga, but also from the Alto Adige Kompatscher: they would like a system of access to recreational activities based only on vaccination or certificate of recent recovery, thus excluding covid tests.

Other Regions also agree on this point, while a position of greater caution comes from the provincial council of Trentino: President Fugatti has not lined up for the super green pass. At the moment.