Super green pass, Lopalco: “Goodbye is a gift to no vax”

“The farewell to the reinforced green pass is a gift to the no vax. The fact of abolishing it overnight, the fact of saying that you can go back to work means, as a communicative message: ‘we joked. resist'”. The epidemiologist supports this at Adnkronos Salute Pier Luigi Lopalcoprofessor of hygiene at the University of Salento who, among other things, agrees with the protests of the principals who, from April 1st, will see teachers not vaccinated return to work, who will be able to resume their activities, even if they do not in direct contact with the boys, making the tampon.

“People who did not want to get vaccinated – he continues – rather than get the vaccine, as 90% of the country did, found excuses, wasted time, presented certificates, filed appeals … they wasted time waiting for this. which then came, the ‘amnesty’. It is a favor that has been done not only to the no vaxes but also to the political parties that wink at these people“.

“Lisolation of a positive to Sars-CoV-2 – adds the epidemiologist – it is a minimum measure to keep. It is therefore more than acceptable to maintain the 7-day quarantine for positives even after 1 April “, after the end of the Covid state of emergency.

“What we are going through – the expert reiterates – is a second wave of Omicron, milder than the first. I do not see any kind of surprise in the trend of viral circulation. We can therefore manage it well with ordinary means. And among these, in first of all – he specifies – there is the isolation of the positives “.