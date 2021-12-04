Super Green pass, mandatory for gyms, swimming pools and sports facilities only in the orange zone: the guidelines

The new Super Green Pass, effective from next December 6th, it will also be mandatory to carry out sports activities, but only in orange zone. The Department for Sport, in the new guidelines for “basic sports and physical activity in general”, updated to the latest decree law on the subject and published today.

Super Green pass and sport, the guidelines

In the white and yellow zones, the “basic” Green pass will be enough to go to the gym, to the swimming pool, but also to carry out sports activities in outdoor or indoor facilities, accessing changing rooms and showers. The document reads: «With regard to the innovations introduced, it should be noted that the provisions regarding the need to possess the” enhanced “green certification in the white area do not apply to sporting activities, whether carried out outdoors or indoors. Therefore, for the white and yellow areas, the provisions currently in force are confirmed, i.e. the need to possess the “basic” green certification for sports practice inside closed places and for access to areas used as changing rooms and showers“.

“Otherwise, in the orange zone, access to indoor places for sports is allowed only to holders of “enhanced” green certification“. This means that in the “orange” regions only those who have the Super Green pass – and therefore are vaccinated or cured of Covid – will be able to play sports. The “basic” Green pass, the one obtained with the simple swab, will not be enough. In the red zone, however, sporting activities will be suspended for everyone. “Nothing changes with respect to the provisions referring to the workplace, for which the possession of the “basic” green certification is envisaged», It is specified.