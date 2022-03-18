Super green pass: obligation 1-30 April for restaurants, gyms, discos

The reinforced Green pass, or Super green pass, from 1 to 30 April will be required to access indoor restaurants, gyms, discos, swimming pools. This was established by the draft of the new covid decree. “From 1 to 30 April 2022, on the entire national territory, access to the following services and activities is allowed only to subjects in possession of the Covid-19 green certifications for vaccination or recovery, the so-called reinforced green pass”, reads .

The list of activities includes: “Catering services carried out at the counter or at the table, indoors, by any establishment, with the exception of catering services in hotels and other accommodation facilities reserved exclusively for customers staying there; swimming pools, swimming centers, gyms, team and contact sports, wellness centers, also within accommodation facilities, for activities that take place indoors, as well as spaces used as changing rooms and showers, with the exclusion of the certification obligation for accompanying persons of non self-sufficient people due to age or disability; conferences and congresses “.

And again, “cultural centers, social and recreational centers, for activities that take place indoors and with the exclusion of educational centers for children, including summer centers, and related catering activities; parties, however named, consequent or not consequent to civil or religious ceremonies, as well as events similar to these that take place indoors; gaming rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos; activities that take place in ballrooms, discos and similar venues; public participation in the shows open to the public, as well as to sporting events and competitions, which take place indoors “.

According to Adnkronos, from 1 April foreign tourists in Italy will also be able to enter restaurants with a basic Green pass, or with a ‘vaccine passport’ that could accept even only the negativity to Covid, therefore with a swab in the hand. During the Council of Ministers, after a discussion initiated by the Minister for Tourism Massimo Garavaglia, the date for foreign tourists only in Italy was brought forward: for Italian citizens, in the indoor halls, the Green pass will continue to be requested. strengthened until May 1st. A distinction to encourage tourism, one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic.