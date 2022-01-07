Super Green Pass, when does it expire? Here’s what to do if the certification is no longer valid

With the rise in infections caused by the new Omicron variant, even 2022, like 2021, does not start happy. Thus, other restrictive anti Covid measures arrive to try to curb the epidemic wave between January and February. While the virus spares no one and affects all age groups without distinction, the government at the end of the year has passed other rules that have changed the cards again, causing a sort of lockdown light for no vax from Monday 10 January. From the quarantine to the Super Green Pass, everything changes in the next few days until March 31st, the end date of the state of emergency.

Super Green Pass, where it is needed

A light version lockdown the one decided by the last DL which will start from Monday for those who have decided not to carry out the vaccine. The Super Green Pass will be mandatory everywhere, except in shops and for essential services. Thus starts the close on no vax, decided by the last control room: the Super Green Pass to get on trains, buses, metro and all other means of transport, eat in the outdoor places (as well as in those indoors, as already foreseen), for hotels and accommodation facilities, parties resulting from civil or religious ceremonies, festivals and fairs, congresses, outdoor catering services, ski lifts with tourist-commercial purposes even if located in ski areas, swimming pools, swimming centers, team sports and wellness centers also outdoors, cultural center, social and recreational center. But to try to contain the very strong surge in infections, the government has agreed to introduce the Green Pass Base also for the users of personal services, as well as for public, banking, financial and post offices. So you will need at least the tampon to be able to access the beauticians and hairdressers shops. As well as to go to public offices, banks or even post offices. In addition, the QR code will also be required for access to shopping centers, with some exceptions that will be identified in the coming days. The reference is to those activities considered essential such as supermarkets, food shops or pharmacies

When to booster

Always from January 10 it will be possible to do the booster after 4 months from the completion of the completed vaccination cycle instead of 5, but it will not be mandatory.

Super Green Pass, when it expires

From 1 February, however, the Super Green Pass (i.e. the one you get only with the vaccine) will last for six months (no longer 9). The duration of the green certification is therefore shortened. Therefore, those who have received the first part of the immunization (with single or double doses) or the booster for more than 6 months will see the via sheet expire if they do not undergo a further vaccination. Those who received the last dose to immunize (i.e. the end of the first cycle) or the booster for more than 6 months will have their pass expired if they do not do another dose of vaccine.

Therefore, taking into account this means that those who have completed the first vaccination cycle (single-dose or double-dose) between the beginning of June 2021 and the beginning of August 2021, starting from February 1, 2022 will no longer have valid their certifications three months in advance of what was previously established. Therefore:

• The Super Green Pass issued on 1st June 2021 will remain valid until 31st January 2022

• The Super Green Pass issued on 1st July 2021 will remain valid until 31st January 2022

• The Super Green Pass issued on 1st August 2021 will remain valid until 31st January 2022

What to do if the certification has expired

So what to do in anticipation of the Enhanced Green Pass expiration? Surely you have to book the booster dose keeping in mind the new timing of the Ministry. Alternatively, the buffers remain valid (with expiry 48h for the rapid and 72h for the molecular) with which the (currently limited) Green Pass Base can be obtained. The risk for now of having an expired Super Green Pass and not being able to enter clubs or public transport and having to wait for further administration before returning to socialize.

The reactivation of the green Pass after Covid

In the meantime, the rules for reactivating the Green Pass after having Covid also change. Small turn on the Green Pass. If until yesterday the green light after contracting the virus was consequential to the intervention of the general practitioner, who had to insert the certificate of recovery into the health system, now the result of the swab (antigenic or molecular) will be enough to return to have the green certification. From yesterday, after having had Covid, the negative, antigenic or molecular swab will be enough. The Ministry of Health has announced the change in the procedure: from 11 pm on 5 January 2022. The procedure is now as follows: dafter the test with a positive result, Green Pass holders receive the communication that blocks the certificate. But after a negative swab an automatic communication will start, which is activated immediately which will offer the person the possibility of returning to normal life.

Vaccination obligation

Vaccination obligation for all over 50s. But also new definitions for schools and tracking of positives in institutions. The main novelty launched by the government is obviously constituted by the imposition of prophylaxis on all those born before 1971 (and those who will turn 50 by 15 June 2022). Without age limits, the vaccination obligation is extended to university staff thus equated to school staff

A squeeze that aims to try to circumscribe the substantial portion of No vax that is still predominant. About 2.2 million people who have not received any dose of the vaccine and who, now, if they still refuse, will be suspended – without pay – from their jobs as of February 15. Not only.