Super-guaranteed Toyota batteries: a winning weapon?

New Toyota Batteries Guaranteed Longer: Are they of better quality than the competition? Daniele asks. Another reader has a question about the Volvo XC40 plug-in hybrid home charging. Vaielectric he replies.

New Toyota batteries: at least 90% after 10 years

“R.I renew my compliments for your commitment and the usefulness of your articles. Reading about the presentation of the new Toyota Bz4X I noticed that the house declares the 90 percent of residual autonomy after 10 years or 240,000 km. Can this be read as a leap forward in battery quality compared to other manufacturers? I ask since the majority guarantees them for a residual autonomy of 70 per centor after 8 years or 160,000 km“. Daniele Casucci.

New Toyota batteries: a leap ahead of the competition

Template Warranty period * Warranty duration km (alternatively) * Guaranteed residual capacity Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 8 years 160,000 70% Tesla Model 3 Standard Range 8 years 160,000 70% Tesla Model 3 Long Range 8 years 192,000 70% Renault Zoe 8 years 160,000 66% Fiat New 500 8 years 160,000 70% Dacia Spring 8 years 120,000 75% Nissan Leaf 8 years 160,000 70%

*The guarantee implies that the battery must be replaced if the capacity falls below the declared level, in the mileage or in the period of time established at the time of sale. Replacement at the manufacturer’s expense.

Reply. An interesting question, given that the greatest concern of those who buy an electric car is linked to the degradation of the batteries over time (and therefore autonomy). Presenting the Bz4x, Toyota claims to have worked to ensure that after 10 yearsI 240 thousand km), the battery can continue to deliver at least 90% of the capacity. It is to be assumed that this will be the guarantee with which the car will be sold in 2022. And it is a nice step forward compared to the competition, which generally guarantees the accumulators for no more than 8 years and 70-75% of residual capacity. For the Renault Zoe we are even al 66%, two thirds of the initial capacity. This extended warranty is a nice weapon with which Toyota can demonstrate the validity of its know-how in the electric as well as in the hybrid. Guaranteeing 90% after 240,000 km means certifying that your Bz4X will have at least 410 km of autonomy, compared to the initial 450. And given that the manufacturers always keep a safety margin, this means that in the tests carried out the tightness of the batteries is even better. It means protecting customers, even when they want to resell the car as used, with a more than acceptable residual range.

If you stop charging a Volvo XC 40, then does it restart automatically?

“So I have a Volvo XC40 plug-in Hybrid. When it is being charged (domestic) and the house consumes energy for other loads, the module for managing the loads may intervene to prevent the meter from tripping. When rearming, the car charges does not restart automatically, but I must necessarily go to the garage and restart it manually. I found a trick to do it through the App, but it is a very uncomfortable thing, especially if I don’t notice the release and in the morning I find the car unloaded. in Volvo they tell me that it is normal for a safety issue, I wanted to know from your experience if other brands think the same way“.

Reply. We understand that in Volvo they are right. In all the electric cars we have tried, charging it does not restart automatically. And the expert we consulted confirms that this is a caution linked to safety issues.