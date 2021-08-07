Super Hero, here’s what Goku might look like at the end of the movie

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero intends to push on the accelerator and tell a story projected into the future, a time-skip certainly after the saga of the Survivor Granolah currently underway in the paper counterpart. Anyway, at the end of the film we will be able to see our hero with a new character design.

We do not have certain data about the timeline of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, although it is reasonable to think that the film is immediately placed in the current narrative arc of the manga and just before the ending of “Z”. In any case, TOEI Animation has prepared an inevitable time-skip for us as little Pan is now wearing kindergarten clothes.

Akira Toriyama he has never failed to surprise his fans with small details and one of them could be the change in Goku’s character design. At the end of the film, in fact, it is absolutely not to be excluded that our hero finally wears for the first time suit that we see in the Dragon Ball Z finale, during his training with Uub. Its new appearance could be roughly like the one attached at the bottom of the news.

So we just have to wait for the release of the film to find out if Goku will change his iconic combat suit and what will happen after the finale of the feature film. And you, on the other hand, do you think that the time has come for a change of clothes? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.