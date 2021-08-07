Entertainment

Super Hero, here’s what Goku might look like at the end of the movie

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero intends to push on the accelerator and tell a story projected into the future, a time-skip certainly after the saga of the Survivor Granolah currently underway in the paper counterpart. Anyway, at the end of the film we will be able to see our hero with a new character design.

We do not have certain data about the timeline of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, although it is reasonable to think that the film is immediately placed in the current narrative arc of the manga and just before the ending of “Z”. In any case, TOEI Animation has prepared an inevitable time-skip for us as little Pan is now wearing kindergarten clothes.

Akira Toriyama he has never failed to surprise his fans with small details and one of them could be the change in Goku’s character design. At the end of the film, in fact, it is absolutely not to be excluded that our hero finally wears for the first time suit that we see in the Dragon Ball Z finale, during his training with Uub. Its new appearance could be roughly like the one attached at the bottom of the news.

Loading...
Advertisements

So we just have to wait for the release of the film to find out if Goku will change his iconic combat suit and what will happen after the finale of the feature film. And you, on the other hand, do you think that the time has come for a change of clothes? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

323
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
308
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
283
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
273
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
260
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
238
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
226
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
219
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
211
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
207
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top