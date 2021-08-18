Britney Spears

The singer posted on her Instagram profile some shots in which she shows herself only in white briefs and red boots

Britney Spears a few hours ago, on his Instagram profile, he posted a series of shots that portray her in briefs whites, red boots it’s at otherwise naked. “I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … the way I was born,” the star said in a long post on social media.

And, after the father renounced to be the guardian of his heritage and his person, the singer wanted speak of his body in relation at the time of freedom that he wants to reach as soon as possible.

Britney Spears makes fun of her shapes … “soft”

“I am a woman… one beautiful woman And sensitive that needs to look at itself in its purest form! ”. Britney then teased about her ‘soft’ shapes: “No guys … I haven’t had breast surgery in just a week and I’m not pregnant either … I have these boobs because I have binge from food“.

Finally comes the explanation of the different nude photos published in the last month: “I want you to understand which is the my idea on show the body. Second, there is a bit of confusion in figuring out when a woman wants to be sexy and when she just wants to take off a layer. I’m not talking about strip clubs or shows ”.

“In a much more practical way, think of yourself in your car in midsummer wearing a stupid T-shirt to sleeves long”He concluded. “Any woman’s immediate reaction after taking off that shirt would be to feel damned better. And you would also think you are even more beautiful ”.

