Super hot Megan Fox on Instagram: the spicy revelation

He had already understood that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were a fiery couple by now, and the fact that they do not shy away from indiscreet questions is nothing new: yet the last spicy detail revealed by her still made the fans chatter. Megan Fox was never afraid to show her sensuality, and now that her better half is a rock and rebellious soul like Machine Gun Kelly’s, Megan has unbuttoned herself further, revealing intimate details that have only increased the hype around the couple, in a mix of art and transgression that for a year to this part depopulated on American magazines, and beyond.

In the last post of Instagram, the social network on which Megan Fox it is also active for social reasons, the actress of Transformers Yes is immortalized in a self-timer where, as was easy to predict, its shapes are highlighted by a casual suit consisting of a mini (mini) skirt combined with a bomber jacket of the same color, which when opened leaves little room for imagination. The high sandals slender her statuesque figure and the tan helps to increase the sex appeal of the actress. In this case, however, it was not only the image that attracted the attention of the followers, who actually focused more interest on the caption.

The 35-year-old actress revealed that the large dining table behind her, which she leaned against to take the selfie, may have been used for something more than just breakfast: black on white he explicitly wrote: “When I tell you that the table in this Air Bnb he saw things… ”adding an almost“ sweaty ”emoticon to make the idea even better. Machine Gun Kelly, whose adoration for Megan has been born since she was a teenager, for his part he did not hesitate and ironically exposed himself by writing: “I’m really happy that it is no longer our table”.

Spicy details for an unforgettable vacation: the apartment rented by the couple was the scene of their passion, which seems destined not to fade with the passage of time. And if the most chaste will have turned up their noses at the words of the actress, there have been many who have felt involved in Megan’s shot, replying with amusement to the provocative caption: “I would like to be the table”, “Sorry mom” are just some of the reactions to the post, which was greatly appreciated by the couple’s many fans.