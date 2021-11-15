Super League: A Civitanova with patches overcomes a very foul Modena 3-1

6. MATCH DAY

CUCINE LUBE CIVITANOVA – LEO SHOES PERKINELMER 3-1 (22-25, 29-27, 25-19, 30-28)

Cucine Lube Civitanova: De Cecco 2, Santos De Souza 10, Simon 18, Garcia Fernandez 11, Kovar 9, Anzani 15, Marchisio (L), Balaso (L), Yant Herrera 7, Sottile 0, Diamantini 0. NE Juantorena, Jeroncic , Pen. Herds Blengini.

Leo Shoes Perkin Elmer Modena: Mossa De Rezende 1, Ngapeth E. 13, Mazzone 12, Abdel-Aziz 25, Leal 19, Stankovic 8, Gollini (L), Rossini (L), Van Garderen 0, Ngapeth S. 0, Room 0 NE Sanguinetti, Tauletta. Herds Giani.

REFEREES: Vagni, Zavater.

NOTES – set duration: 27 ‘, 40’, 28 ‘, 34’; tot: 129 ′.

CIVITANOVA – A Cucine Lube Civitanova still in emergency (without Juantorena and Zaytsev) wins in front of 2400 spectators in the fourth set, the advantages, a very balanced challenge for at least three partials and holds the top of the ranking now shared with Trento and Perugia so tightly at a length, albeit with 2 fewer races to his credit.

Modena, who had started with a thousand winning the first set (despite 8 errors in favor of the opponents), at a distance suffers the beat of the Marche (9 aces for the hosts with a found Simon protagonist from nine meters with 6 personal points; 5 the aces suffered by Rossini) force the game but is stopped by 14 walls della Lube e gives as many as 33 point errors. Too many in a challenge that, third set apart (25-19 for Lube), saw the two teams contend for sets always for 2/3 points, with two partial to the advantages.

Simon’s block (18 points, 6 aces, 2 blocks and MVP prize) weighs in the economy of the final match on the last Modenese set ball with Abdel Aziz stopped in his attack from place 1, then viaticum for two consecutive points of the Marche who closed the race.

For the Emilians it is the third defeat in the league with a great (Civitanova) or aspiring one (Piacenza and Monza) in the face of two victories with Vibo Valentia and Ravenna: in the next two challenges there are Trento (at home) and Perugia away, two other heavy test benches.

IN THE FIELD – Hosts still in emergency: with Zaytsev unavailable, Juantorena also raises the white flag for the muscular problem that has been tormenting him for weeks, thus leaving room for Jiri Kovar in the diagonal of place 4 with Lucarelli. Diagonal De Cecco – Garcia opposite setter, Lucarelli and Kovar in 4, in the center the former Anzani and Simon, the free is Balaso. Modena replies with Bruno-Abdel Aziz, in place 4 Ngapeth and Leal, in the center Stankovic-Mazzone, the free is Rossini.

THE MATCH – Modena wins the first set recovering initially from 2-6, with Mazzone (5 points, 100% on the first half) who puts his hand in every decisive juncture. His turn at the service with which the Emilians sign the first break in their favor at 11-13, also his two walls that allow Giani’s team respectively to stretch to 16-19 and then to prevent the return of the hosts (writing on 18-21), who attacked with 36% effectiveness against Modena’s 55%, and in the meantime had thrown into the fray Yant for Gabi Garcia. At 20-24 Cucine Lube unleashed the last reaction of pride by nullifying the opponents two set points, but on the third occasion nothing can on the attack of Nimir (top scorer of his team in the set with 6 points, 56% in attack) who writes the final 22-25.

Come back Gabi Garcia in the home half in the second set, which is a real battle of muscles and nerves, and is played point by point up to the advantages: the decisive one puts him on the ground Jiri Kovar bricking Earvin Ngapeth for the 29-27, at the fifth set point conquered by the Marche (with Yant in the field), who on the occasion also showcase a super Anzani (6 points, 100% attack and 2 blocks).

The partial third opens with a show from Simon (7 points), who signs 4 consecutive aces bringing Cucine Lube to 7-4. The game soon returns to balance, but Blengini’s team immediately manages to carve out a new break, this time with a counterattack by Lucarelli (10-8), followed by two great block games by Jiri Kovar (16-12 ). It is the decisive escape of Cucine Lube, which De Cecco makes attack with 73% effectiveness and who in the final alternates Gabi Garcia (3 points, 67%) with Yant (2 attacks on 2), inserting the young Cuban in first line. He is the one who puts the ball on the ground 25-19.

It is also played point by point in the fourth set, which in the epilogue is a photocopy of the second: in the red and white half the usual Simon takes the chair and once again Marlon Yant (4 points in the set, 80% in attack), with the latter first dragging the red and white to 21-18, and then putting them back on 29-28 after four set points canceled by the Modenese. Until the 30-28 final, which comes with a super wall Kovar (9 points with 4 winning blocks) up Ngapeth.

