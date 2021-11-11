Super League, fake profiles to push the project after the announcement | News

A Spanish study has revealed how thousands of bots and accounts created ad hoc influenced the debate in favor of the initiative in the days it was presented

Thousands of bots, fake profiles and ad hoc accounts have manipulated the debate on social media in favor of Super League in the hours and days immediately following the announcement of the project. This was revealed by a study conducted by the Spanish consulting agency Pandemic Digital and published by El Confidencial, which shows how the web, and Twitter in particular, has been used to influence public opinion and generate a favorable climate around the initiative.

What emerges from the study is that, in the 72 hours following the announcement of the project, more than 2 million tweets were published from 272,000 different accounts, many of them opposed to the project. However, other accounts, evidently fake, have posted more than 10 tweets per second to support it. An ad hoc hashtag has been created, #EstamosContigoPresi, in support of Florentino Perez, which appeared in 18,000 tweets posted from 7,000 accounts, almost all of which were created right before they started posting and with no followers. Many of these tweets also consisted of attacks on the main opponents of the project, such as the Uefa president, Aleksander Ceferin, and the president of La Liga, Javier Tebas. It also emerges that 3,600 tweets have been published with the exact same sentence: “The Super League is a good idea and will revolutionize football”. The origin of the profiles is mainly attributable to Spain and some Arab countries.