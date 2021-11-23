Super League: Modena beats, attacks and puts the right character against beautiful Trento, despite the absences …

LEO SHOES PERKINELMER MODENA – ITAS TRENTINO 3-0 (28-26, 25-15, 25-22)

Leo Shoes Perkin Elmer Modena: Mossa De Rezende 1, Ngapeth E. 16, Mazzone 8, Abdel-Aziz 18, Leal 12, Stankovic 6, Gollini (L), Sala 1, Van Garderen 0, Rossini (L), Sanguinetti 0. NE Bellanova, Ngapeth S .. All. Giani.

Itas Trentino: Sbertoli 3, Cavuto 9, Lisinac 6, Lavia 13, Michieletto 13, D’Heer 7, De Angelis (L), Sperotto 0, Pinali 0, Zenger (L). NE Albergati, Kaziyski. Herds Lorenzetti.

REFEREES: Boris, Brancati.

NOTES – set duration: 31 ‘, 23’, 29 ‘; tot: 83 ′.

MODENA – In the big match of the 7th day of Superlega the Modena of Andrea Giani wins her first challenge with a great one, the result she was missing in a start to a so far complicated season. An important success for the mood and climate that reigns in a demanding city like Modena in view of the other difficult exam scheduled for mid-week (trip to Perugia). A 3-point victory, in front of a building with a beautiful setting for the public, facilitated, however, by the opponent who, in addition to Podrascanin (still forced into fiduciary isolation due to a positivity to the covid in the family) he had to “give” also the absence of Matey Kaziyski for a slight sprain in his right foot remedied during the finishing training of the morning (Lorenzetti does not give up the 3 hammers with Oreste Cavuto diagonally with Michieletto). A double lack that was felt in terms of experience especially in the hot phases of the first set that Trento threw to the winds due to lack of precision and tranquility on the decisive balls. Trento, lost the first set to the advantages, with Street who attacks out in parallel the ball set of the possible 25-27, partial then lost 28-26, partially disconnects the plug and in the second set – despite a good efficiency in attack – against a galvanized and precise Modena: only 1 error 77% in attack. The opportunity of the first partial thrown to the winds makes itself felt psychologically. The return of the third set (from 15-12 to 22-21) was more the result of the hosts’ 6 point errors than of a real ability to react, which came a bit in tow. Too much on the ball, in the partial, Abdel Aziz.

MORE OR LESS – Top scorer of the match is Abdel Aziz with 18 points, 70% in attack. Ngapeth play with a smile and attack 60%, good too Leal 52%. Michieletto is the lighthouse of Trento, his presence is worth double: 69% in attack, 1 single error, 12 receptions at 20%, 2 aces and no wrong serve. Overall in the comparison Trento pays 39% of Cavuto (9 out of 23 in attack, 2 blocks suffered) and 48% of Lavia (10 out of 21 with 1 block suffered and 1 error). The counterattack of Trento was also bad 35% against the 66% of Modena. For Bruno and c. the ball change on negative rice is also better. Attack 64% to 52% for Modena, 4 blocks to 5 for Trento, 50% to 35% of positive reception for Modena, 9 aces to 6 for Modena.

SEXTETS – Modena with the starting team: Bruno in the direction, Abdel Aziz opposite, Mazzone and Stankovic in the center, Ngapeth and Leal in 4th place, Rossini free. Trento with Sbertoli as director, Lavia diagonally with the director, Cavuto and Michieletto in place 4, Lisinac and D’Heer in the center, Zenger free.

THE MATCH – The start of the match is all from Emilia (4-1), with Trento suffering in reception (two aces from Ngapeth) and making a mistake in attack with Lisinac. The time out of the guests is a panacea, because on returning to the field Lisinac himself is forgiven, helped by the insightful services of D’Heer (9-8). Another point bar is needed, this time by Nimir to widen the gap again (13-10), but Cavuto immediately replies making the yellow players feel their breath on their necks (15-14, Giani’s time out). Upon returning to the field two errors by Leo Shoes and another ace by D’Heer offer the first advantage of the evening to the guests (15-17); the +2 does not last long because then the opponent’s high ball is unleashed (19-18). The partial final is exciting: Modena flies to 22-20, Trento draws the score at 23 and then puts the arrow with an ace from Michieletto (23-24). The Emilians cancel two set balls from Lorenzetti’s team and then close on their second occasion with two consecutive points from Mazzone (slash and block on Cavuto for the 28-26).

The balance seen throughout the first set lasts only until the 2-1 of the second set, because the Leo Shoes PerkinElmer starts at a beat with service, block and counterattack, immediately imposing a heavy passive on Itas Trentino (6-2 and 9-2). Even before the halfway point, Lorenzetti has already spent the two time outs at his disposal, but it is precisely at that moment that his team resumes playing with Lavia in great shape, who pushes his team up to minus four (12-8 ). In fact it is the last gasp of the guests, because then Nimir takes the chair, guiding his (16-10, 20-13) towards the clear affirmation (25-15) and the 2-0 in the calculation of the sets.

In the third set we return to play on the tracks of balance, which however only lasts at 6-6 because then Leo Shoes tries to take off (10-7), led by the aces and attacks by Nimir (15-10) . Trento still believes in it; with Lavia and D’Heer (super block on Stankovic) he reaches at least three (21-18) and then clamorously leveled the score at 22, taking advantage of some opponent’s amnesia. Leo Shoes falters but revives in the final by signing a 3-0 run that closes the set and the match on 25-22.