Super League, Uefa welcomes EU Parliament resolution on sports policy | News

Uefa: “Important step forward”. The European Parliament also opposes the recent biennial World Cup proposal

Today, the European Parliament adopted a comprehensive resolution on EU sports policy and called for action to protect sport from the threat of separatist competitions such as the Super League. Proposed by the MEP Tomasz Frankowski, a former player of the Polish national team, the resolution was approved by an overwhelming majority of members of the European Parliament from the 27 member states of the Union. There Uefa – reads a note – welcomes the resolution, an important step forward in the development of the European model of sport based on values, solidarity and merit. The “Frankowski report“includes specific and actionable recommendations in important areas such as good governance, solidarity, gender equality, diversity and fundamental rights, integrity, grassroots football, sustainability, health and well-being.

As a key political institution, the European Union Parliament is adamant about the major threats facing sport on our continent. MEPs strongly condemn separatist competitions such as the so-called Super League because they undermine the values ​​and principles of European sport, thinking only of the interests of the elites and profit without any regard for inclusive decision-making.

The European Parliament also opposes the recent biennial World Cup proposal, asking sports organizations to respect the current frequency of major international sporting events. It also calls for the development of regulatory frameworks to modernize player transfer systems and meet Europe’s specific needs, standards and objectives. UEFA will work together with football federations and the main stakeholders of European football – fans, players, clubs and leagues – to achieve the resolution’s objectives and implement its recommendations. Sport governing bodies and institutions must also continue to work closely together to address Europe’s priorities, public policy goals and social outcomes.

Furthermore, the report “recognizes the efforts made by organizations and federations to ensure the implementation of the principles of good governance in sport”. In this context, Uefa invited the author of the resolution and co-chair of the European Parliament’s sports group, Tomasz Frankowski, to speak about his relationship with the main stakeholders of football at the next plenary meeting of the Convention on the future of European football, scheduled for early 2022. Speaking of the resolution, the Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: “The message of the European Parliament on behalf of the citizens is clear: Europe and Europeans are firmly opposed to separatist projects such as the Super League because they threaten the values ​​of European sport. Football is not a market designed for the elite and financial gains: it is a European success story that benefits society as a whole. We will continue to work with the EU to strengthen and protect the European sports model in our football. “

THE SUPER LEAGUE REPLIES TO THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

“The European Super League proposal was never conceived as a separate league. On the contrary, it has always been contractually subject to ensuring its full compatibility with the continued participation of clubs in their national competitions.” This is the response of Anas Laghrari and John Hahn, the two sponsor financiers of the Super League proposal, regarding the text approved today by the European Parliament in which MEPs declare themselves opposed “to separatist competitions that endanger the stability of the European sports ecosystem. “.

“There is a key question missing from today’s report – explained the two financiers -: there is no other circumstance in Europe in which a monopoly private regulator like Uefa based outside the European Union can also be the only dominant operator “. “The main purpose of the Super League proposal is precisely to protect European football from such abuses by imposing strict compliance with the regulations on financial fair play”, continue Laghrari and Hahn, declaring themselves “convinced that the European Court of Justice will protect the application. of EU laws in this context, laws that the proposal of the European Super League fully respects “.