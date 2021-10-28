News

Super Mario, Anya Taylor Joy is preparing the role of Peach: you can imagine how

As revealed last September, Anya Taylor Joy will be Peach in Supermario animated film currently in production with Chris Pratt in the ‘vocal’ role of the protagonist.

In a recent promotional interview with Entertainment Tonight, the young actress of Glass, The Witch And The chess queen has explained as she is preparing to play the famous princess of the Nintendo video game series … but you can already imagine it: “Oh, the Super Mario movie is so much fun. We have already started making small pieces. The best part is that I can play video games and say that I am working, that I am doing my homework to study my character. It is something that, of course, I have to do! It’s so funny.

In the recent video game Super Mario Odyssey, fans of the saga have seen it emerge more the character of Peach, who proved much more than the canonical princess in danger when she turned down both Bowser’s and Mario’s proposals to continue her journey around the world in peace. It remains to be seen what role Peach will play in the film, although it is easy to think that she will not be relegated to a simple damsel to be saved. As for Anya Taylor Joy, the actress will return to the cinema in the next few days with Last Night in Soho, a new film by Edgar Wright; soon instead it will be the protagonist of The Northman, new film by Robert Eggers, and above all Furious by George Miller, a new chapter in the saga of Mad Max.

But back to the Nintendo movie, check out the Super Mario video released by Chris Pratt.

