Super Mario Bros: Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy in the cast of voice actors of the new animated film

The adventures of Super Mario Bros will return to theaters with an animated film starring Chris Pratt in the title role and Anya Taylor-Joy voicing Princess Peach.

Super Mario Bros will return to the big screen with a animation film and to give voice to the protagonists there will be a stellar cast that includes Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The project was born from the collaboration between Illumination and Nintendo and will arrive in American theaters on December 21, 2022.

In the new adaptation for the big screen of the video game Super Mario Bros. Chris Pratt will give voice to Mario and Charlie Day to Luigi. Anya Taylor-Joy, the star of the series The Queen of Chess, will instead be Princess Peach. Jack Black will play villain Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key will play Toad, Seth Rogen will play Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen will play Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson will play Kamek and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will play Spike.

Loading... Advertisements

The production team will include Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, former authors of series such as Teen Titans Go! Will be involved in directing the animated film. Matthew Fogel (Minions 2) will instead be busy writing the script.

Super Mario Bros is one of Nintendo’s successes since 1995, the year of its debut in the world of video games, and has sold over 758.06 million copies with the various pieces of the franchise.

In 1993, a live-action film was made with stars Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo and Dennis Hopper.