Super Mario Bros. – Chris Pratt voices Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy will be Peach

During the presentation Nintendo Direct the voice cast of Super Mario Bros., the animated feature film produced by Illumination Entertainment (Despicable Me, Minions).

Co-funded by Universal And Nintendo, the film is produced by Chris Meledandri from Illumination and from Shigeru Miyamoto, Representative Director and Fellow of Nintendo.

Meledandri said:

“Mario and Luigi are two of popular culture’s most beloved heroes, and we’re honored to have the amazing opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the imaginative Nintendo team to bring these characters to life in an animated film, unlike any other film Illumination has made so far. “

Miyamoto added:

“We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to create not just a licensed movie about the character, but a new example of entertainment that brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen that allows everyone to enjoy themselves, whether they know the game or not. .
Production so far is constructive and going very well, and both sides are learning a lot from each other.
We humbly ask fans to wait a little longer for the premiere, and we hope they can’t wait to see the extraordinary characters of Super Mario Bros. on the big screen. “

The voices:

Chris Pratt (Mario)
Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach)
Charlie Day (Luigi)
Jack Black (Bowser)
Keegan-Michael Key (Toad)
Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong)
Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong)
Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek)
Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike)
Surprise cameo (Charles Martinet)

From the press release we learn:

“Each voice actor was chosen for their ability to capture the extraordinary spirit of their character.”

The film will debut in America on December 21, 2022, here is the teaser poster:

Direction and screenplay

Directing Aaron Horvath And Michael Jelenic, who previously collaborated on the Teen Titans Go! and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.
The screenplay is the work of Matthew Fogel (The Lego Movie 2: A New Adventure, Minions 2 – How Gru Gets Despicable).

Universal will distribute the film in America, international dates will be announced later.

