Super Mario Bros. the film, Chris Pratt will dub Mario, the accusation of italiafobia arrives – Nerd4.life

Having chosen the actor Chris Pratt as a voice actor for Mario in the Super Mario Bros. coming out soon broke out a strange one controversy online, with the film that is already accused of being Italiaphobic. In what sense? Simply, since Mario and Luigi are two characters of Italian origin, according to some they must have been voiced by Italians.

The beauty of this controversy is that it was not born in Italy, but entirely in the United States. After all, the Nintendo mascot has been dubbed for years since Charles Martinet, who has nothing of Italian, without anyone batting an eye, so why get angry right now for the choice of Chris Pratt?

In fact, even the prosecution front is slightly confused. Some propose actors Italian Americans like Robert De Niro or Al Pacino as alternatives, without considering that they have Italian origins, but are not Italian anyway. Others would have liked Danny De Vito, so the same goes for it. Probably they would have made better the stereotypical accent with which Italian characters are usually dubbed in the USA.

It must be said that the Italians do not feel the problem very much. After all, the film will certainly be dubbed by Italian actors and then because we are so used to seeing Italian characters dubbed by American actors that we don’t pay much attention to it.


