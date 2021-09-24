Super Mario, cast and release date of the film with Chris Pratt and Jack Black

In just over a year we will be able to appreciate the new adventures of Super Mario, in the hope of forgetting the 1993 adaptation

Great news for Nintendo fans and, specifically, “Super Mario” fans. An animated film dedicated to the famous video game character is under construction. The beloved plumber will embark on a new adventure, as announced after the usual Nintendo Direct marketing appointment.

A project that also winks at non-players. Mario is part of the collective imagination and it can be said that most of the public who knows his canonical representation does not fall within the sphere of passionate gamers.

The latter, however, will certainly not have appreciated the fact that a real myth like Charles Martinet has given way to names linked to the Hollywood star system. An almost obvious choice, considering the appeal generated by the cast of stars announced. Martinet, however, is the historical voice of Mario and Nintendo does not in any way want to exclude him from the project in progress at Illumination Entertainment (“Minions” and “Pets”). His voice will be present in the film, and not in a single scene. It will find space throughout the entire animated film, even if its role (or roles) has not been revealed.

As mentioned, the news that has been around the web is related to the cast of stellar voices chosen announced by Nintendo. Illumination Entertainment has been working on the animated film since 2018 and now everything seems to have reached the final stage. In fact, the release date of the film was also revealed: December 21, 2022. It will be the perfect Christmas gift for fans around the world.

Returning to the cast, however, the first name to indicate is undoubtedly that of Mario, who will show himself in a surprisingly chatty guise. After the global success of his Star-Lord in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and the trials offered on the set of "Parks and Recreation", Chris Pratt is ready for this new challenge, showing off his most cheerful aspect. Another animated project for him, who played Emmet in the "Lego Movie" saga.

It is not known what kind of role Princess Peach will have, although she will hardly be there waiting to be saved, especially after choosing Anya Taylor Joy as her voice (future protagonist of "Furiosa"). Here's the rest of the exciting cast: Charlie Day: Luigi

Jack Black: Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key: Toad

Seth Rogen: Konkey Kong