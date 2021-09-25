Super Mario: Chris Pratt, Jack Black and Seth Rogen in the cast of the animated film!

During Nintendo Direct, the il returned to be talked about Super Mario animated film, announced way back in 2018. To give the announcement of the release of the film and the cast of voice actors was Shigeru Miyamoto in person, the one who “invented” the Italian plumber. The character creator will collaborate on the film as a producer.

The film will be released in the USA on December 21, 2022.

But Nintendo has also decided to go big for the cast of voice actors. Here is the complete list (later posted on Twitter):

Chris Pratt will be Mario

Charlie Day will be Luigi

Jack Black will be Bowser

Anya Taylor-Joy will be Peach

Seth Rogen will be Donkey Kong

Keegan-Michael will be Toad

Kevin Michael Richardson will be Kamek

Fred Armisen will be Cranky Kong

Sebastian Maniscalco will be Spike

There will then be a cameo from Charles Martinet, who has lent his voice to Mario in dozens of video games

