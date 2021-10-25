Super Mario, fans do not like the choice of Chris Pratt: the reactions of the web

As we know Nintendo has announced the voice cast of Suoer Mario, and the mustachioed Italian-born plumber will be voiced by Chris Pratt, with Anya Talyor-Joy in the role of Peach. Among the other performers are Jack Black, Seth Rogan and Keegan-Michael Key, but the choice of the protagonist seems not to have gone down to the fans.

On the web there are comments about it, and at the bottom of the news we can see some of the funniest and most meaningful tweets. For someone, “Watch the Nintendo direct and see Chris Pratt in the role of Mario and then two minutes later seeing Bayonetta was like being hit by a bus and then being hit by the ambulance that was coming to help you. “

Someone else, however, observes with macabre humor that Chris Pratt’s is the only photo shown in black and white at the time of the announcement, and this may mean that the actor died recording Mario’s lines.

The release of Super Mario has been official for a year now, and the release date is set for December 21, 2022. Many, however, prefer Danny DeVito in the role of Mario in place of the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, and a comment comes to propose: “If the web has bullied the Sonic movie to completely change the design, then we can bullying the Super Mario movie until Chris Pratt was replaced by Danny DeVito “.