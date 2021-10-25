Super Mario, fans do not like the choice of Chris Pratt: the reactions of the web

As we know Nintendo has announced the voice cast of Suoer Mario, and the mustachioed Italian-born plumber will be voiced by Chris Pratt, with Anya Talyor-Joy in the role of Peach. Among the other performers are Jack Black, Seth Rogan and Keegan-Michael Key, but the choice of the protagonist seems not to have gone down to the fans.
On the web there are comments about it, and at the bottom of the news we can see some of the funniest and most meaningful tweets. For someone, “Watch the Nintendo direct and see Chris Pratt in the role of Mario and then two minutes later seeing Bayonetta was like being hit by a bus and then being hit by the ambulance that was coming to help you. “
Someone else, however, observes with macabre humor that Chris Pratt’s is the only photo shown in black and white at the time of the announcement, and this may mean that the actor died recording Mario’s lines.
The release of Super Mario has been official for a year now, and the release date is set for December 21, 2022. Many, however, prefer Danny DeVito in the role of Mario in place of the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, and a comment comes to propose: “If the web has bullied the Sonic movie to completely change the design, then we can bullying the Super Mario movie until Chris Pratt was replaced by Danny DeVito “.
Finding out that Chris Pratt is gonna be Mario is the exact opposite feeling of finding out Idris Elba is Knuckles
– Ghoul Lord (@pppondi) September 23, 2021
chris pratt is the only actor whose photo was black and white during the reveal of the mario movie cast, implying that he died while recording his lines for mario
– Mattt 🦆 (@MatttGFX) September 23, 2021
Danny Devito should’ve been Mario not Chris Pratt, we were robbed. pic.twitter.com/SRYjIRgfjI
– Lucina (Hiatus) 🦋🇲🇽🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@LucinaDraws) September 23, 2021
Watching the Nintendo direct live and seeing Chris Pratt Mario and then two minutes later seeing bayonetta is like getting hit by a bus and then getting hit by the ambulance that was on the way to get you
– 아빠 ☽☾ running with cookies (@harbingerslut) September 23, 2021
The moment they announced Chris Pratt as Mario during the #NintendoDirect
pic.twitter.com/HD81qcEpyM
– ✨ FILM DAZE ✨ (@filmdaze) September 23, 2021
if the internet bullied the sonic movie into changing his entire design we can bully the mario movie into replacing chris pratt with danny devito
– 🌵 (@cactushospital) September 23, 2021