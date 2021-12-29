Super Mario gadgets are all cool … except these creepy dolls

Super Mario is, in all probability, one of the most famous characters in the world beyond his being a protagonist of the world of video games.

So famous that he even earned his own unique and personalized LEGO set, an honour that not everyone can afford to have.

Sure it’s not as luxurious as the $ 2,000 plus watch, but the merchandise and gadgets are cool because directed at different types of people.

Super Mario has become like this important in pop culture that, as you know, a feature film dedicated to him is also on the way, complete with Chris Pratt playing the role of the plumber.

Over the years, the Nintendo plumber has earned a lot a considerable quantity of gadgets. Just search for “Super Mario” on Amazon to discover a world without end.

From themed Game & Watch for nostalgic gamers, to children’s pajamas, Super Mario is on any type of object imaginable.

Things weren’t very different in either 1989, although the doll we show you below can bring nightmares even to the most loyal Nintendo fans.

Because if today the gadgets dedicated to Super Mario are generally at least “good”, it has not always been this way:

Anyone interested in a couple 1989 Mario dolls? from Mario

The horror you see above is called “Applause Mario Doll”, and it is universally recognized as one of the ugliest things associated with the Nintendo icon. Despite this, today, it is an heirloom for collectors.

This doll was produced to promote Super Mario Bros. 2, and was released simultaneously with the broadcast of Super Mario Bros. Super Show, the program whose model of Mario this doll was inspired by aesthetics.

We hope this design is never repeated for upcoming games in the franchise, which Miyamoto recently spoke about.

The film, on the other hand, is loaded with high expectations and a stellar cast. To find out why you need to get hype, you will find all the answers here.

And it won’t be the only film centered around a Nintendo character, because other feature films seem to be in the pipeline.