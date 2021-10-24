News

Super Mario, in the Nintendo film there will be Chris Pratt and Jack Black- Corriere.it

from Riccardo Lichene

Out in December 2022, Anya Taylor-Joy (Queen’s Gambit) and comedian Seth Rogen also star. Presenting all the actors who will give voice to the iconic characters of the Mario universe was none other than his dad, Shigeru Miyamoto

During the Nintendo Direct on 23 September (the six-monthly conference in which the Japanese company announces all its news) the father of Super Mario Shigeru Miyamoto made a surprise appearance to discuss the most famous plumber feature film in the world, in production by the Illumination studios. The North American release date is December 21, 2022 and the release dates for Japan and the rest of the world will be announced at a later time. While Miyamoto hasn’t revealed how Mario will look in the upcoming film, he has announced the cast that they will be giving their voices to the iconic characters of the Mushroom Kingdom. Nintendo’s cinematic endeavor, much like its recently opened Tokyo theme park, is part of its own expansion beyond video games.

Here is the list of actors who will bring Mario’s characters to life

Chris Pratt give voice to Mario

Jack Black interpreter Bowser

Anya Taylor-Joy give the voice to the Princess Peach

Charlie Day give voice to Luigi

Keegan-Michael Key give voice to Toad

Seth Rogen give voice to Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen give voice to Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson give voice to Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco give voice to Spike

Miyamoto also said that Charles Martinet, which he has lent a long time


the item a
Mario in Nintendo games


(and to characters like Luigi and Wario), will have a surprise cameo in the movie output. The project known to be
under development by
years
, but these are the first concrete details about the film that have been revealed. The decision to have Illumination at the helm of the next Mario movie makes sense since the same study
behind the movies
of Despicable Me
, Lorax and Pets. Nintendo is co-producing


the movie with Chris
Meledandri

by Illumination

, the producer of the Despicable Me and Minions franchise. The producer was
added to the board
of administration of the company

earlier this year. On the internet many fans, curiously, are hoping that the next Mario movie will be a cult classic (hence a box office flop that is rediscovered 20 years later) just like Super Mario Bros
of 1993. Most of the
smaller ones, however, deserve that the most famous plumber ever
have your chance

to become a successful film. Some are convinced that the next Mario film will be able to achieve the same success, or even surpass, other video game movies that have hit the jackpot like
Detective
Pikachu
And
Son
ic

.

September 25, 2021 (change September 25, 2021 | 09:48)

