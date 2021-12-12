Super Mario Odyssey 2 confirmed by a leak thanks to Sonic Frontiers? – Multiplayer.it

An old leak of 2019, taken little seriously at the time, may have confirmed the work on Super Mario Odyssey 2, which apparently will allow players to also take on the role of Luigi and explore numerous new locations. The tip also mentioned some details about Sonic Frontiers, confirmed a few days ago by Sega when he officially unveiled the game, thus giving more credit to this indiscretion.

Two years ago, a user spoke in a 4chan thread about the future of the Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog franchises. The deep throat claimed to have taken part in a market survey in which some details of a Super Mario Odyssey sequel were revealed, featuring 20 different locations to explore, the presence of Luigi as a playable character and the two-player co-op with local and online multiplayer. In the same leak a new Sonic the Hedgehog game was also mentioned, revealing some details, including the fact that the new adventure of the blue hedgehog would be set in Starfall Island, a very specific and difficult to “guess” detail.

Many do not take seriously the rumors and leaks that pop up on 4chan, which is understandable, given that they often turn out to be unfounded, and consequently the tip was gone into oblivion quite quickly. But this time, in hindsight, there might be some roast behind all that smoke.

As we know at The Game Awards 2021 a few days ago, Sonic Frontiers was officially announced and the first details coincide with the information reported in the leak, thus confirming its validity and, consequently, also giving more credit to the rumors regarding the alleged sequel of Super Mario Odyssey.

That said, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt, as it is not possible to verify its accuracy. Furthermore, since this is a years old leak, the details reported may no longer be valid.