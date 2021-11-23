Super Mario, producer defends Chris Pratt: “I can’t wait for people to hear it”

Chris Meledandri, producer of Illumination, currently working on the Super Mario Bros. film, defended the voice casting of Chris Pratt in the role of the protagonist, the famous plumber Mario. The doubts are related to the Italian origins of the character but Meledandri explained a couple of aspects of the film.

In a video posted on TooFab, Meledandri stated that, being an Italian American himself, he understood the concerns about Pratt, the latter not being of Italian origin. The specific question about whether the film focuses on Mario’s accent in the original Melendandri games was clear.

“We hide it in the film. So you will see that we will certainly mention it but that is not the tenor of the performance throughout the film” stated the manufacturer.

Meledandri praised Pratt’s work:“All I can tell you is that the voice he is making for us, for Mario, is phenomenal. Yes, I can’t wait for people to hear it.” he concluded.

The producer also recalled that the character of Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day, also has Italian origins. Fans have doubts and hopes about the Super Mario Bros.

Illumination collaborates with Nintendo for Super Mario Bros., with a voice cast that also includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key, Jack Black, Seth Rogen and a cameo from Charles Martinet, original voice of Mario, Luigi, Wario and others.

The film will be in US theaters on December 22, 2022. Find out where Super Mario Bros. works are.