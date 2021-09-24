Super Mario, the animated film will have Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy as voice actors- Wired

It will be the highly criticized protagonist of Jurassic World to guide the voices that will give life to the characters of one of the most beloved video games in the world in the new cinematic version by the creators of the Minions

Yesterday was a big announcement day for Nintendo, which unveiled the new among other things Kirby and the Forgotten Land as well as the first gameplay trailer for Bayonetta 3. But he also announced an interesting novelty for all fans of themost famous plumber of video games: the list of voice actors who will lend their voices to the original version of the animated movie of Super Mario. This new film adaptation will be directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, former creators of the series Teen Titans Go!, and will see a bevy of stars in the dubbing, starting with Chris Pratt. It will in fact be the protagonist of Guardians of the galaxy And Jurassic World to lend a voice to the funny Italian-American plumber.

There will be with him Anya Taylor-Joy who will voice Princess Peach, Charlie Day who will give the voice to Luigi, Jack Black instead it will be the fearsome Bowser, while Keegan-Michael Key will voice the character of Toad, Seth Rogen that of Donkey Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson will be Kamek e Fred Armisen Cranky Kong. Apparently there will be a special cameo for too Charles Martinet, the actor who usually takes care of the dubbing of Mario in his various incarnations. The decision to hire for the role of the protagonist just Pratt, an actor little appreciated by many for his own controversial behavior in the past, he has raised some controversy (and even some requests to replace him with Danny DeVito).

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

Surprise cameos from Charles Martinet – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

Despite the opinions of the web, Nintendo seems to be betting a lot on this Super Mario Bros. animated, which will be released in theaters in December 2022. The partnership with Illumination, the animation studio behind blockbusters like Despicable Me And Minions. It is not the first time that Mario & co. arrive on the big screen, in any case: the 1993 live-action film he saw the legendary as the protagonist Bob Hoskins (Who Framed Roger Rabbit?) but was essentially panned by critics because of the unlikely script despite the compelling special effects.