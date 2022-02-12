Super Mario: the film is top secret like the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to Charlie Day | Cinema

In September 2021, the original voice cast ofthe animated film by Illumination and Nintendo dedicated to the famous mascot of the Kyoto giant and according towho will lend his voice to Luigiit is a secret project like those of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a chat with Screen Rant, Charlie Day explained that he had already recorded several lines of the Super Mario film, but that he had access only to those parts of the script necessary for his role and that he had received indications about saying a certain sentence in many different ways in such a way as to allow directors to select the most suitable one in post-production:

Yes, I’ve already done a few recordings. Nonetheless, even though I was talking about it the other night at Kimmel’s, I really know very little about the film because we’re at Marvel Cinematic Universe levels. They left me only very specific jokes giving me some kind of indications “You have to say Mario in 7000 different ways and then we will choose the one we want”. Well, for the rest I know almost nothing, I’m not in the narrow circle of the Nintendo world.

Here are all the actors and actresses chosen for the voices of the Super Mario movie: Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong) e Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike).

Charles Martinet, the historic voice of the mustachioed plumber in the Nintendo video games, will be involved in the film with “surprise roles”. Mario’s dad, Shigeru Miyamoto, is the film’s producer alongside Chris Meledandri.

