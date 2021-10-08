Super Mario: the vocal cast generates irony and memes on Twitter for the “non-Italianness” of the chosen stars | Cinema

A few hours ago the release date of the highly anticipated cartoon bywhich will hit theaters at Christmas 2022 thanks to Universal, Illumination and Nintendo itself which creatively supervised the project together with the house of the Minions and Despicable Me.

In addition to the date, the original vocal cast was also made known, consisting of a respectable parterre: we will find Chris Pratt in the role of Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy in those of Princess Peach, Charlie Day it will be Luigi, Jack Black will be Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key will give voice to Toad, Seth Rogen will be Donkey Kong and Sebastian Maniscalco (as already confirmed) will be Spike instead.

Mario’s historical voice, Charles Martinet, will be involved in some “surprise roles” in the film.

Of course, as the Guardian also points out, not even 24 hours later, the online controversy about “non-Italianness” is already raging, in the name of a certain irony this must be said, far and wide (except in Italy, apparently). On Twitter there are those who have made themselves heard, more or less shrewdly, to complain about the fact that choosing an actor “All-american” like Chris Pratt is not the best move for the voice of an Italian American plumber who, despite being born as Jumpman and Mr Video, owes his name to Mario Segale (1934-2018), the owner of the first Nintendo plant in the United States of America ( the intuition was of the historic founder of Nintendo of America, Minoru Arakawa). But there are also those who suggest that Nintendo’s mustachioed plumber should be voiced by a legend like Danny DeVito.

Here are some tweets:

chris pratt playing mario is italiaphobia and i’m tired of acting like it isn’t – hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 23, 2021

Really upset that Danny Devito isn’t Mario – Alexei Toliopoulos (@ThisisAlexei) September 23, 2021

In the past Chris Meledandri (Despicable Me), director in charge of directing the Super Mario film, had said about the project:

It is an ambitious mission. The challenge is to use these elements that are not so narratively deep in their original form and to add the depth I was talking about a little while ago without compromising what generations of fans love about Mario, to be able to make them organic to the iconography of the game and capable of support a three-act story arc.

What do you think? How long are you waiting for this Illumination animated film? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!