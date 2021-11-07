Super Mario, where are the works on the film with Chris Pratt? Shigeru Miyamoto reveals it

The co-producer of Super Mario Bros from Nintendo and creator of Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto, recently talked about the Super Mario movie starring Chris Pratt currently in the works and due out in 2022.

During a question and answer session, Miyamoto revealed that the Super Mario it’s over, however, before being finally ready for release there is still a need to refine it. Japan-based analyst and investment advisor David Gibson reported Miyamoto’s Q&A on Twitter, as you can see in the post at the bottom of the article: as we read in the tweet, the film is “practically finished“and Nintendo has”some great feelings about it“The analyst also added that, according to what Miyamoto said, Nintendo is “very careful” to “not betray the expectations of the fans”.

Furthermore, Miyamoto also confirmed that there may be other films based on Nintendo video games in the future, but the company’s goal is to focus on one production at a time, without developing several things at the same time: based on these statements, therefore, rumors about the possible Donkey Kong film with Seth Rogen are strengthened, while fans already dream possible new Pokémon movies or other Nintendo ip like Animal Crossing And The Legend of Zelda.

Recall that the Super Mario film was made by Illumination, famous for the saga of Despicable Me And Pets: will be the third adaptation of the Super Mario video game, following a 1986 Japanese anime film and live action film Super Mario Bros.