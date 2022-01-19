Super Marsaglia between Kilde and Mayer in the 1st test on the Streif. And Hirscher will lead the way in the race too

The legendary appointment in Kitzbuehel has begun: immediately the greats in front, even if Paris and Feuz do not push while Innerhofer is excellent 4th. Uncertain weather for the descents on Friday and Saturday, with possible change of program for the second race. The great ex sets fire to the environment by going down for the first time on the symbolic track: no statement to journalists, but we will see him also in the coming days.

Let’s start from the pre, that is what happened a few minutes from 11.30 and from the start of Niels Hintermann, bib number 1 in the downhill test that opened the 82nd edition of Hahnenkamm-Rennen.

In Kitzbuehel it was an “agitated” morning with the arrival of Marcel Hirscher. On the social networks the announcement of the Salzburg champion who would take off on the Streif, for his first time (he competed several times between super-g and combined only on the Streifalm), the confirmation came seeing him off the trail and arrive without problems at the finish line. With his sponsor Red Bull and the Van Deer brand to launch in the biggest week of the year, the eight-time World Cup winner explained to reporters that he can’t speak yet (apparently he will in the next few days), but it was leaked that even in tomorrow’s test and then for the races on Friday and Saturday (be careful, however, that the second descent could also take place on Sunday, anticipating the 24-hour slalom in the day with the worst weather and the danger of wind) it will be at the gate of departure.

Then there was the actual training, with the best time signed by Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who advanced Matthias Mayer by 22 cents and a great Matteo Marsaglia (same time as the Austrian), and by 33 an excellent Christof Innerhofer , who paid a few tenths to the Norwegian only from the Hausbergkante on arrival.

From the 5th time trial of Danklmaier at 81 cents to the 6th of Baumann with 1 ”20 of delay from the top, important gaps before seeing in a few cents Bennett, Hintermann, Hemetsberger and Schwaiger closing the top ten of the day.

The other big ones? Odermatt and Feuz close at 1 “49 and 1” 52, not far ahead of Mattia Casse (just out of the winds at 1 “68), while Dominik Paris and Vincent Kriechmayr compete in a quiet test right after the Steilhang, closing in the case of blue leader 3 seconds behind Kilde and for the world champion over 5.

After the interruption due to the fall of Josef Ferstl (news on the conditions of the German are awaited), the descent of the last two blues at the gate, that is Guglielmo Bosca, who finished with a delay of 3 and a half seconds, and Pietro Zazzi who, who started next to last with bib 57, placed a great 14th time trial, 1 ”41 from Kilde.

CLASSIFICATION 1 ^ MEN’S DOWNHILL TEST KITZBUEHEL

1st Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in 1’56 ”54

2nd Matteo Marsaglia + 0 ”22

2nd Matthias Mayer + 0 ”22

4th Christof Innerhofer + 0 ”33

5th Daniel Danklmaier + 0 ”81

6th Romed Baumann + 1 ”20

7th Bryce Bennett + 1 ”21

8th Niels Hintermann + 1 ”25

9th Daniel Hemetsberger + 1 ”28

10th Dominik Schwaiger + 1 ”29

14th Pietro Zazzi + 1 ”41

23rd Mattia Casse + 1 ”68

37th Dominik Paris + 2 “97

40 ° Guglielmo Bosca + 3 “51