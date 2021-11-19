super news for users

Check on WhatsApp a great news for the PC version of the application. Let’s see what will change for all users shortly.

There are always many updates that involve Whatsapp. This time, however, the latest update does not concern the mobile version but the one for pc. In fact the novelty comes for both Windows that for macOS. The Beta version is already available for download on the Microsoft Store. Plus the new one Universal Windows App (UWP) of Whatsapp has been completely rewritten from scratch, and in its version Windows 11 it also integrates the renewed ones Acrylic graphic effects. With the new operating system also increases the speed of the application that will open in less than a second.

The drawing function, which allows you to draw on a dedicated panel and send the result as an image. Notifications will be sent even when the application is closed. According to the portal Lumia updates only the stickers would be missing, which most likely will be added in subsequent versions. As for iOS, the updated application should also work on iPad. At the moment, however, there is no information regarding the arrival date on Mac nor on the iPad.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> Netflix for free, is it still possible in 2021? Find out how

WhatsApp, the new function makes users invisible: how to activate the black list

In the last period the WhatsApp developer team, especially with regard to the very hot topic of privacy. In fact, not only has changed privacy policy, but also with the new features which aim to protect users’ personal data even more. The latest addition further protects sensitive information. Now users will be able to decide who will not be able to know the date and time of theLast Access.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> Netflix, incredible news on the subscription: users crazy with joy

All through the tool “T.all contacts except …”Which allows you to create a black list. Company contacts who reached us on the application can also be introduced in this list. Furthermore, this function is in addition to those already provided, namely: “All“,”Nobody“,”Contacts“. The new feature is currently only available on the Beta application of both iOS that of Android. However, there is still no date for the landing of the blacklist on the official version of the application.