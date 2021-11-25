Super Nintendo World temporarily closed due to a fire – Nerd4.life

The amusement park Super Nintendo World has been closed temporarily, because of a fire occurred in the Yoshi’s Aventure Ride area.

The fire, which destroyed the ceiling of the internal structure of the Yoshi themed area, was spotted by an employee of Universal Studios Japan on the night of November 23. Fortunately, the incident occurred after closing time and therefore no visitors were present. According to reports from Fuji News Network, the flames were extinguished in a short time and there is none no injuries. All is well that ends well.

However, after the fire, the decision was made to keep the Super Nintendo World closed for all necessary investigations, in particular to find out the cause of the fire. The amusement park should reopen to the public as early as today, Thursday 25 November, according to message posted on the Twitter profile of Universal Studios Japan, however, the Yoshi subject area will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Super Nintendo World

This is not the only incident since the opening of the Nintendo theme park. In fact, in August, the statue of a Goomba broke away from its post due to the strong wind, crashing to the ground right next to an attraction. Fortunately, even in that case no one was injured.

Meanwhile, Nintendo and Universal Studios have announced the arrival of the first expansion of Super Nintendo World in 2024, which will be entirely dedicated to Donkey Kong.