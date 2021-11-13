super promotions dedicated to the visitors of Milan Games Week 2021

Milan Games Week 2021 has started and awaits you at Milan Fiera Rho. For the occasion, the official partner store of the event will be GameStop which has launched a series of special offers valid only for the duration of the fair.

So the promotion is valid only for the Milan Games Week 2021 store, until the closing of the event tomorrow 14 November 2021 (while stocks last).

Console Offers

Nintendo Switch 2019 at € 269.99

Nintendo Switch Lite at € 199.98

Nintendo Switch Lite Dailaga and Palkia Limited Edition at 199.98 €

Xbox Series S at € 279.98

Game & Watch The Legend of Zelda for € 39.98

Video Game Pre-Order Offers

Battlefield 2042 [PC/PS4/Xbox One] at € 49.98

Battlefield 2042 [PS5/Xbox Series X] at € 59.98

Elden Ring Launch Edition at € 49.98

Gotham Knights at € 49.98

Gran Turismo 7 [PS4] at € 49.98

Gran Turismo 7 [PS5] at € 49.98

Hogwarts Legacy at € 49.98

Horizon Forbidden West at € 49.98

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga for € 39.98

Pokémon Shining Diamond / Shining Pearl for € 39.98

Rainbow Six Extraction at € 39.98

Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition at € 49.98

Saints Row DayOne Edition at € 49.98

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin at € 49.98

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League at € 49.98

Video Game Offers

Animal Crossing New Horizons [Switch] at € 44.98

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X] at € 29.98

Back 4 Blood [PS5] at € 39.98

Code Vein [PS4] at € 15.98

Demon’s Souls [PS5] at € 49.98

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot [PS4] at € 24.98

F1 2021 at € 39.98

Far Cry 6 [PS4/PS5] at € 49.98

FIFA 22 [PS4] at € 49.98

FIFA 22 [PS5] at € 49.98

Final Fantasy 7 Remake [PS4] at € 29.98

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] at € 39.98

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut [PS5] at € 59.98

God of War [PS4] at € 9.98

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [PS4] at € 9.98

Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X] at € 29.98

Just Dance 2022 [Switch] at € 39.98

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy at € 39.98

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition [PS5] at € 59.98

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Switch] at € 49.98

Mario Party Superstar [Switch] at € 49.98

Metroid Dread [Switch] at € 49.98

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart [PS5] at € 59.98

Returnal [PS5] at € 59.98

Riders Republic [PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X] at € 49.98

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury [Switch] at € 49.98

Tales of Arise [PS5] at € 59.98

The Last of Us Part 2 [PS4] at € 19.98

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild [Switch] at € 59.98

Watch Dogs Legion [PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X] at € 24.98

These are just some of the GameStop offers available only in the Milan Games Week store. You can discover the complete list of promotions by downloading the document online at this address.

Source: GameStop