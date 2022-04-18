Super resistant to covid: why have 70% of Basques not been infected?

In Euskadi, the first two cases of covid-19 were diagnosed on February 28, 2020. Well, 26 months later, there are almost a million and a half people who have resisted the onslaught of the virus, wave after wave. 680,000 Basques, -a figure that is increasingly difficult to obtain because there is no longer an official count- have been infected with coronavirus, that is, 31% of the population.

But what makes it so that 69% of citizens have managed to surf the six waves of the pandemic without getting infected? Why are there people who seem to have developed a superimmunity despite being in contact with sick people? And above all; How is it possible that young patients are severely affected and others are systematically freed despite living closely with the virus?

The mystery of Iker Jimenez

The other day, the journalist from Alava, Iker Jimenez, launched the big question from his television pulpit. “What I don’t quite understand is why I haven’t taken it, when my daughter brought it because I play with her a lot, we hugged… Why Carmen (my wife) and the girl did? Is there something Genetic? Does it have something to do with the blood type? After two years we don’t know.”

Jiménez could be part of those colloquially called the ‘Terminators’ of covid because in this pandemic there have been many people who, despite being in contact with positive cohabitants, have not become infected and have never tested positive for SARS-Cov-2 in PCRs or tests.

“One study has looked for adults exposed to the virus for several days who have not become infected.” Aurora Pujol. Geneticist

For the professor of Immunology at the University of Valladolid, Alfred Corell, This could be due to the fact that there are people who may have a degree of immunity, perhaps “more sterilizing, and the virus has no effect on them.” It could also respond to the fact that they present an asymptomatic evolution and do not realize that they pass the disease.

Thirdly, the fact of not becoming infected could be “due to the level of protection they have acquired against SARS-CoV-2 thanks to the vaccines, plus the individual’s own natural immunity.” Corell, famous for the informative character of his interventions, does not rule out that genetics plays in his favor and “fworks better to fight back the virus in some people than in others.

This thesis of genetics is the one handled by the team of Evangelos Andreakosan immunologist at the Athens Biomedical Research Foundation who has been part of an international consortium called COVID Human Genetic Effort with the aim of looking for genetic variations that decipher why some people never get the coronavirus.

The unknowns to clear are so many that using saliva samples Of the 20% of people who met the study criteria, these researchers scan the coding region of genes and their DNA to see if they find any mutations that were not in the genetic sequences of patients with moderate or severe covid episodes.

Genome vs. medicines

In this research, scientists from ten countries, including Spain, analyze the genetic characteristics of individuals to find out the cellular mechanism that gives them this special protection. Once this is found, the study aims to sequence the genome and be able to develop drugs act in this line.

“Genetics can better fight the virus in some people than in others.” Alfred Corell. immunologist

The doctor Aurora Pujolhead of the research group at the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL), and present in this work, explains that Adults over 18 years of age have been sought who have been exposed – prior to the vaccine and without protection – to cases of moderate or severe respiratory covid, for at least four or five days, ideally sharing a bedroom, and who have not been infected.

immune soldiers

Another of the hypotheses to explain the phenomenon of the super-resistant revolves around a series of specific cells, T lymphocytes, which are part of our immune system. In this scenario, and greatly simplifying, we could be talking about the immunity provided by previous exposure to seasonal catarrhal coronaviruses.

A team from Imperial College London points to some very important soldiers of our immune army as being responsible for this cross-protection: T-lymphocytes. These are cells that recognize a pathogen and attack itbut with the difference that they remain in our body longer than antibodies.

But it’s really very hard to know how many people have this heightened immune response. It is possible that the majority of the uninfected population is not a movie ‘Terminator’ and has simply only achieved avoid the bug thanks to precaution, vaccinations, or luck.