Super Robot Wars 30 | Review – A love letter to mecha anime fans

Probably not many players will know the saga of Super Robot Wars, but this is actually very famous in Japan and, above all, among lovers of “Japanese robots“. In fact, the saga was born as a title based on the most genuine fanservice, which combines different mecha series in a single game.

Super Robot Wars 30

Platform: PC Type: role-playing, strategic Exit date: October 28, 2021 Developer: BB Studio Distributor: Bandai Namco

Since its first incarnation, the series of Super Robot Wars has always been a turn-based tactical RPG in the style of the Fire Emblem. The first title, called simply Super Robot Wars, was released in 1991 on the Game Boy and since that moment the series has arrived on almost all Sony and Nintendo consoles on a more or less annual basis, generating countless titles over time.

In reality, very few have also been released in the West and for a long time fans of anime on mecha have had to rely on amateur translations made by fans. We had to wait the thirtieth anniversary of the series, which took place just this year, to see a new chapter officially arrive in Europe as well, with Super Robot Wars 30, name given specifically for this important anniversary.

The celebratory chapter, thanks to Bandai Namco, has therefore also arrived in the West, albeit for the moment it is only available on PC, while in Japan it was also released on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. As in the past, also in Super Robot Wars 30 we will find ourselves living a story that brings together many historical sagas of mecha anime, including some very famous ones such as Gundam, Getter Robot And Mazinger Z. But that’s not all, as the new chapter perfectly embodies the spirit of its predecessors.

The paradise of mechas

Our journey began in Super Robot Wars 30, we will have to first choose our protagonist between a male and a female character. We will not be able to change its appearance in any way and will be limited to choosing its name and other minor information. Once the choice is made, we will be catapulted into the story, which will begin with some tutorial missions to explain the basics of the gameplay.

Actually the structure of Super Robot Wars 30 it is quite simple, in fact the game will be divided into several chapters where we will have a narrative phase created in the style of visual novels, with the silhouettes of the characters made in anime style that will dialogue with each other without there being much movement on the screen, and then move on to the battle: our units will have to act on a checkerboard map and face the enemies in clashes that are very reminiscent of the style of strategists like Fire Emblem, Disgaea and similar.

It will also be possible to upgrade robots, pilots and our mother ship to make them more powerful. As you progress through the game, you will also be able to assign pilots to new robots, without the former being strictly tied to their basic means; this will result in extra bonuses or the unlocking of special actions in battle. The development system of robots and pilots is in fact differentiated and will allow you to obtain abilities and various bonuses, both active and passive, so as to create the definitive combat units.

Our mother ship too, Laos, can be upgraded, in order to unlock new skills for the pilots and above all upgrades to the statistics that will be shared with all the robotic units in our possession. It will then be possible to select secondary characters called supporters, some original and others taken from the souls present in the game, which can be recalled into battle to add passive and active bonuses to the selected unit.

Among the robots present in Super Robot Wars 30 could not miss the famous Gundam in its most classic form

The story is not exactly linear since, after the first missions dedicated to the basic tutorials, the game will expand allowing us to choose from various missions, all related to the different animated series included in the game. Despite the varying order in which to face these missions, as the story progresses it will converge in a single precise point.

On a narrative level Super Robot Wars 30 does exactly what you’d expect from this type of game, combining a story that smacks of fan fiction created by big fans of anime about mecha, able to bring together characters from even very different series.

Let’s say all this with a positive meaning, the story is in fact made for a certain type of audience that seeks from this type of games the fanservice hard and pure, and which therefore will exalt itself in reliving with the missions of history some scenes faithfully reported by their favorite souls, with, at times, the unexpected addition of characters from other series. The plot, in general, will not go beyond the classic clash between the forces of good and evil, but will entertain the relationships between the various characters and their unlikely interactions, in addition to the spectacular battles that will call them into question.

The special moves of each robot are reproduced with great fidelity and spectacular animations

In Super Robot Wars 30 there will be characters and robots from 22 animated series and many more will arrive in the future via the DLC coming with the Season Pass. Among those already present we find several old glories as various series of Gundam, Mazinger Z And Mazinkaiser, Getter Robot And GaoGaiGar; others are more modern, like Code Geass, Magic Knight Rayearth, SSSS.Gridman And Gun X Sword.

Being the title designed primarily for fans of the genre, some of the animated series included are really niche and not known by the general public. The narrative component can therefore be truly appreciated by those players they know at least most of the anime present in the game; if you don’t fall into this category, then you probably won’t be able to fully enjoy the story of the title, based on precise references, details and fanservice.

Super Robot Wars 30 gameplay

The heart of the gameplay of Super Robot Wars 30 is that of a classic turn-based strategy RPG. The battles will be placed on a classic checkerboard grid where we will be able to move our units according to their movement capacity, and then unleash different attacks when an enemy is engaged.

When we are attacked, we will be able to use Spirits, special abilities that will have various effects, such as a greater chance of dodging or other advantages for the turn in which they are activated. The attacks of our robots will be varied and spectacular and each of them will have various unlockable moves as you progress through the levels, faithful to the animated counterpart.

The gameplay of Super Robot Wars 30 is that of a classic turn-based strategic RPG

Each vehicle on our team will have different basic attacks to unleash, which will consume a certain amount of energy. After a few kills, we will be able to unlock the very powerful ones EX Action, which will give additional effects, such as the ability to perform more actions in a turn, also depending on the pilot and the vehicle involved. As the battle progresses, it will then be possible to use the most powerful commands, capable of annihilating even the most difficult opponents. It is about the classic final attacks, the most powerful blows with which the robots protagonists of the series eliminated their enemy by closing the episode.

Super Robot Wars 30 And a rather simple tactical RPG, if played on normal difficulty, the tactic in fact fails for emphasize the spectacular nature of the attacks of various famous robots. The attack and defense options will in fact almost always be in favor of our protagonists and winning will often be only a matter of time, even against the most hardcore bosses. Only at higher difficulty level it will be possible to have a bit of a challenge.

Each attack of our robots will be shown with very accurate animations

Technically, the title is able to run on any medium / low-end PC. If in general Super Robot Wars 30 features static screens for dialogue and rather simple battle grids, the title brings out all its beauty during the sequences where the special attacks of each robot are unleashed.

In this case the work of the developers is excellent, with animations of the most powerful special moves that seem to really come out of the anime. Often these attacks will also be accompanied by the appropriate soundtrack, usually taken from the anime itself, which will create truly exhilarating scenes for fans of the genre.

It will be though It is possible to skip animations (in the long run they could slow down the fighting too much) thanks to the auto-mode that will quickly manage the clashes between the various units, but we are sure that many players will avoid using it, especially with each new robot obtained, just to enjoy the spectacular scenes of ‘action. The title is only available with dubbing in Japanese and subtitles and text in English, which is already an achievement, being one of the very rare titles in the series that has also reached the West.