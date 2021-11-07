Super Robot Wars 30, review of the strategy with Japanese robots

We had lost hope that Super Robot Wars could never officially land even in the West: the series created by Banpresto in the now distant 1991 never left the Japanese borders, apparently for a question related to the rights related to the many anime series represented in the game, but apparently something has changed and the last episode came out a few days ago on Steam. If you don’t know it, imagine it as the dream crossover for a fan of Japanese robots: one strategic in turns in which it is possible to control the various Mazinger, Getter, Jeeg, Grendizer and the entire Nagaian fleet, together with the real robots represented by the enormous universe of Gundam and the most disparate productions: from Zanbot 3 to Daitarn 3, from Godsigma to Daltanious, from Combattler V to Eva. Super Robot Wars 30, the powerful Mazinkaiser piloted by Koji Kabuto The franchise over the years has been the exclusive prerogative of those who used the parallel market or resorted to emulators (practically the only way to recover, at the time, the first chapters), reaching the apex on PlayStation and then going through a a phase of substantial technical refinement but also a progressive rejuvenation of the brands involved. A path that leads us today to Super Robot Wars 30 review, as mentioned, the first episode to officially debut in the West, at least in its edition for PC on Steam. How is the series doing after more than thirty years and forty-eight iterations? Let’s find out together.

History Super Robot Wars 30, Combattler V in action As Super Robot Wars fans know, the history told in the various episodes, obviously not canonical with respect to the series involved, it assumes that the robots present in the game and their respective pilots somehow belong to the same universe or make their appearance through dimensional gaps. This last chapter is no exception, substantially reducing the ranks of the so-called Banpresto Originals, that is the real robots (the more “realistic” ones in Gundam style, fast and agile but not very resistant and less powerful than the classic super robots) that play central roles within the plot, and reducing them to a single unit presented in the early stages of the campaign. Super Robot Wars 30, one of the many Gundams present in the series Leaving for a mission to save the world aboard a huge spaceship controlled by a group of students, a concept that clearly incorporates the incipit of Mobile Suit Gundam, we will gradually meet new allies to form a small army that will force us from battle to battle to select the robots we want to use and those that we will leave in the hangar. As mentioned at the beginning, however, the franchise has undergone over the years a process of rejuvenation that we also see at work in Super Robot Wars 30. Here, then, is that the characters created by Go Nagai (who also designed the logo of the game) are present but in the recent interpretation Infinitism (moreover without Grendizer and Jeeg), flanked by new entries such as Gridman, J-Decker, Gaogaigar, Code Geass and Knight’s & Magic. Super Robot Wars 30, one of the new entries of this episode: J-Decker The game only has i English subtitles, which inevitably makes the many visual novel-style dialogues between the various protagonists heavy, which however narratively represent the strength of the brand thanks to the abundant fanservice. In fact, witnessing the interactions between the various Koji Kabuto, Ryoma Nagare, the Combattler V and Gundam pilots is worth the price of the ticket for fans. In terms of interface, it is possible to advance the texts quickly by clicking with the mouse or using the controller, or even select one of three available scroll speeds to complete these phases as quickly as possible, where you already have plenty of experience with these dynamics and you prefer to focus on the actual action.

Contents Super Robot Wars 30, close-up for the protagonist of Magic Knight Rayearth There countryside of Super Robot Wars 30 presents two different paths, each with over twenty missions to which, however, numerous secondary assignments are added, whose structure varies according to the choices made previously. It is also possible to purchase a Season Pass which will further enrich the offer with new robots and new scenarios. Compared to the previous episodes, the developers have introduced the possibility of choosing precisely how to move between the various missions, highlighting the most important ones and indicating the values ​​relating to the difficulty but giving us the opportunity to decide which ones to face first instead of following an absolutely linear path.

Super Robot Wars, list of the series represented in the game Super Robot Wars 30, the tokusatsu Gridman is one of the new entries Super Electromagnetic Robot Combattler V

Mobile Suit Gundam

Mobile Suit Z Gundam

Z-MSV

Mobile Suit Gundam Char’s Counterattack

M-MSV

Mobile Suit V Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative)

Heavy Metal L-Gaim

The Brave Police J-Decker

The King of Braves GaoGaiGar FINAL

The King of Kings: GaoGaiGar VS Betterman

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification

Code Geass Lelouch of the Re; surrection

Getter Robo Armageddon

Mazinger Z: Infinity

Mazinkaiser (INFINITISM)

Magic Knight Rayearth

Gun X Sword

Majestic Prince

Knight’s & Magic

SSSS.GRIDMAN

Gameplay Super Robot Wars 30, the initial phase of an attack Able to live and thrive (at least at home) for thirty years thanks to the attraction represented by the robots in the game, without having to worry too much about renew in no way its own formula, Super Robot Wars presents itself to the appointment with the thirty year anniversary in a form that does not differ much from its origins. The strategic system is in fact the one that fans of the series know well, which emphasizes position and management of shifts, very simple in its mechanical but with some facilities that allow you to proceed more quickly, or even to use specific skills (see for example the Flash, that is the ability to 100% dodge an enemy attack) even when the turn is completed: a real heresy compared to the more difficult of the saga. In most cases our goal will be to eliminate all the enemies present within the map, which generates an inevitable sense of repetitiveness of the action. During the turn we will be able to move the units and eventually attack by choosing the maneuver based on the residual energy of the target or the Spirit Points that remain, and which determine precisely the ability to perform certain moves. In case of difficulty we can close ourselves in a parade, reducing the damage, or try to dodge by halving the chances of being hit: a concrete eventuality where the robot we control does not have to be defeated, under penalty of game over. Then there are a whole series of bonuses related to morale, EX actions and more that we can perform by positioning the units in a certain way and eliminating a certain number of enemies.

Graphics and sound Super Robot Wars 30, a high-impact sequence Undoubtedly not the strong point of the franchise, the technical sector of Super Robot Wars 30 relies almost exclusively on fighting animations, using for the dialogues a style of drawing very close to that seen in various visual novels, with rather subtle character traits and the feeling of being in front of a product created with a simple editor. But we were talking about the animations: when we perform an attack, the view changes and shows the robots involved in the fight that, in turn, perform their moves. These sequences reproduce in a spectacular way what was seen in anime, from atomic fists to gamma rays, and have now acquired a remarkable dynamism. Just think that in the classic episodes the sprites of the characters remained still in their initial pose: a technical compromise that only die-hard fans could accept. Super Robot Wars 30, one of the many visual novel style dialogues Staying on the subject of fanservice, during the introductory missions of certain characters you can attend scenes drawn from the related souls, which show for example the first transformation. In any case, when we use a certain robot, its original musical theme is reproduced: a choice here too devoted to satisfying the wishes of the enthusiasts, but which does not actually make it very well, since we move quickly and continuously from one song to another. . Finally, a few words for the graphics adjustments and system requirements on PC: being Super Robot Wars 30 a very simple title, it is also possible to run it on an ultrabook with integrated video card, in our case a Huawei Matebook X, as long as you lower the resolution at 720p. Clearly, those with a more performing configuration will not have the slightest difficulty in making the title run at the maximum.

PC System Requirements Test Setup Processor: Intel Core i5 10400

Video card: NVIDIA RTX 3070

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Operating system: Windows 10 Minimum requirements Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6750, AMD Athlon 64 X2 6400+

Video card: NVIDIA GT 320, AMD HD 6670

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Storage: 15 GB of space required

Operating system: Windows 10 Recommended requirements Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q9400, AMD Phenom II X3 720

Video card: NVIDIA GTX 9800, AMD HD 4870

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Storage: 15 GB of space required

Operating system: Windows 10