“Super salary? I’m at the top and …”

Irreverent and pungent, Hyenas they strike again and do it with Antonio Conte. The new Tottenham manager began his second Premier League experience last week. After a painful victory against Vitesse in the Europa League, Spurs drew 0-0 against Everton away.

“Work and improve” are the words most used in the press conference by the former Inter coach during his presentation. But precisely in that case, he had to answer the question about the contract: “I don’t think my engagement is a problem – then added – I know the sacrifices they have made for me, we can work for a long time, over 18 months“. But his salary is the reason for discussion and the joke of “Hyenas“: An editorial correspondent met Antonio Conte for a nice joke. There was no shortage of digs from the Lecce technician.

Antonio Conte to ‘Le Iene’: “It’s not a hit in the bank …”

In the November 9 episode of “Hyenas“, Will be broadcast the service on the interview and the joke ad Antonio Conte, new coach of the Tottenham. After only a few months, the coach found a team again, managing to sign a millionaire contract. “A real hit in the bank! We have finally found a club – says the correspondent Stefano Corti to the coach – We brought you this mask (the typical one of La Casa di Carta with the face of Salvador Dalì ed), will help her take home the heist in the bank“.

The correspondent of Le Iene obviously refers to the engagement, but Conte does not let himself be fooled: “The real blow is done by whoever takes me“. And Corti presses: “We did a little tap on the bank: € 17.5 million (figure of the total salary that the Italian coach will receive in 18 months) plus severance pay …“. And again, the former Inter Milan responds to the provocation and replies: “It is not so. You do your job and it is right that you do it well. I do it at the top and it is right that they pay me“.