Super saturday in Serie A, the former challenge to understand the future | News

Lazio-Juventus and Fiorentina-Milan see two important crossings: Sarri against the bianconeri and Pioli against the viola, in a day that can say a lot about the scenarios of this championship

On a day that opens with the challenge between the teacher and the pupil, Gasperini and Thiago Motta, and which can give a concrete boost to the march towards a place in the Champions League.‘Atalanta, the most striking intersections are those between Sarri and Allegri is between Pegs and a team and a city to which he remained particularly attached. Lazio-Juventus will clarify the real ambitions of the Biancocelesti and resemble the classic last resort for the Bianconeri, while the Milan, to Florence, has a golden opportunity to leave behind the pursuers engaged in tomorrow’s direct confrontation.

The challenges between Sarri and Allegri, usually presented as clashes between opposing ideologies, are never trivial matches. When they crossed paths in the Sarrian three-year period at Napoli, the Juventus coach always found a way to block the opponents’ dribble maneuver by holding two narrow lines that prevented players from being free on the trocar, the basis of the blue game. It has always worked apart from the 2018 match in Turin, that of Koulibaly’s goal, which however was not enough to deliver the Scudetto to Napoli. The Lazio Sarri, so far, has hardly ever managed to transfer his ideas to a team that is still a hybrid, with a clear legacy of Inzaghi’s years. The biancocelesti, however, are one point from the Champions League and need to win more than to convince, also to leave behind a Juve that can no longer afford missteps so as not to have to say goodbye to the highest goals in the current championship. Particularly suggestive to see how the mobile trident Felipe Anderson-Pedro-Zaccagni will be able to create problems for the opposing defense, in a team that will have to be very attentive to preventive scoring, given that the opponents have at least three devastating elements in the restart: Cuadrado, Chiesa and Morata.

In the evening it will be understood whether Vincenzo Italiano is really the best exorcist to curb the strength of Pioli’s Milan after the good victory last year, when he was driving Spezia. His Fiorentina has perhaps collected less than it deserved, at least so far. When he manages to express his fluidity of play, made up of combinations in speed to activate the side chains, he knows how to be particularly dangerous, especially for a Milan that has an orphaned defense of Calabria and Tomori. Pioli, however, has shown several times, in these almost two years on the Rossoneri bench, that he knows how to adapt in the best possible way to the various needs of the match and also to the most important absences, always maintaining a precise game physiognomy. Winning in Florence will be very complicated but the three points could give a fundamental boost in the standings, if you consider that the two opponents in a tricolor key, Inter and Napoli, must play the direct match tomorrow.