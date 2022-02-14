super sexy and in love with her A&AP Rocky

In the days immediately after announcing his sweet expectation Rihanna she did not miss an opportunity to discover the baby bump and show it off by opting for eccentric and risque maternity looks, as shown by the shots published on her Instagram profile, where she always poses on her stomach with super short tops and no bra.

After all, the Barbados pop star has always liked to seduce and surprise with her sexy and generous curves in plain sight in the name of the so-called body positivity, of which she has also become the spokesperson thanks to her underwear brand.

And now that the expectant mother is very sweet, she once again takes the opportunity to have fun discovering her shapes, calling it “a challenge”. “I like not having to worry about covering the baby bump at all costs”, she said at the presentation of her new store: “Even if I feel a little chubby, who cares! I’m expecting a baby”.