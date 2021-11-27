Super sexy Scorpio and Pisces

In the ranking of the luckiest signs of the horoscope for the week from Monday 29 November to Sunday 5 December 2021, Capricorn and Scorpio are sweeter than usual. Here are all the astral predictions and the luckiest zodiac signs this week.

Here we are with the ranking of the luckiest signs of the horoscope for the week that goes from Monday 29 November to Sunday 5 December 2021. The earth signs will still be very strong and above all very in love thanks to Venus who has officially settled in the sign of Capricorn and it just seems not to want to leave anymore.

Horoscope, the ranking of lucky signs for next week

The most important event in the sky this week will be the New Moon of December 4th in the twelfth degree of the sign of Sagittarius. During this new Moon there will be an eclipse of the Sun at the same time that will officially close the mini eclipse cycle between Gemini and Sagittarius that has characterized this 2021.

12. Leo

Here we are again, old sport, at the bottom of the ranking of the luckiest signs of the week. You continue to be absolutely intractable and to have the sensation that in the space of your little body there are at least a dozen personalities who pretend not to know each other but all want to be right … The beauty however is that from now on you will be aware of it.

11. Aries

Your idea of ​​a romantic evening will be with a good bottle of wine, a single glass and a book so long that you certainly won’t finish it in time for the good night phone call with your sweetheart. Obviously, with Venus in quadrature, we assume that your better half doesn’t sleep with you if they want to stay that way.

10. Aquarius

The bad news, my dear, is that they’ll all still be pretty on your back for the whole week. The good news, however, is that by telling him you will be much more sympathetic, so much so that someone will think you are joking. You will have to work hard by also doing some tests in front of the mirror to study dirty looks that leave no doubt that no, you are not kidding.

9. Taurus

You will try and try again several times to spend a whole day entirely immersed in the thoughts of peace and harmony worthy of Pope Francis’ favorite curate but it always ends up that for nothing you get nervous and everything collapses like the pawns of the domino. With Mars in opposition the only thing to do is to avoid any kind of discussion such as carbohydrates when you are on a diet and activate the “selective deafness” mode.

8. Libra

Your favorite sport this week will be finding fault with anything, any person, any proposal. You will turn up your nose in front of Angelina Jolie who is beautiful and also good and if Carlo Cracco himself were to prepare dinner for you, you would complain about how he set the table. The only way to get a smile on your face is to tickle yourself.

7. Cancer

I’m sure that at the end of this period with Venus against but Mars making you as decisive as Thor, you won’t even have a pebble left in your shoe. Maybe you won’t even have a friend left but this is a secondary problem because in the meantime you will have relieved yourself of any kind of regard for the judgments of others. You’re basically going to be a Cancer that bites.

6. Gemini

There are moments, it happens to everyone I assure you, in which what usually comes to us very well without effort is practically impossible despite a great commitment. This week yours will be the case of dialogue. You will get the impression that you have nothing to say and, sometimes even worse, nothing to comment on any topic that is proposed to you. Basically you have to shut up: a disaster.

5. Virgo

You know, dear Virgin, the Tibetan monks who retire in meditation on the top of the plateau without even bringing a sandwich for the living room? Well, these mystics seem to have found the balance between thought and non-thought: concentrate yes but on the emptiness of the mind. Here, you too could take the opportunity of the total absence of ideas that have been sucked up like the crumbs under the table by mum after dinner, to try the path of spirituality.

4. Pisces

Now you really feel free like goldfish swimming in one of those very deep pools they recently built in Dubai. Because if many zodiac signs can be frightened by a Mercury that blocks thoughts, there is no problem for you: you know very well how to get into it with your imagination and emotions so much that you will hardly even notice.

3. Sagittarius

Since Mercury, the planet of thought, has entered your zodiac sign from now on and until I tell you I will have every right to raise your hand even if only to answer if someone asks for directions, interrupt your boss if he makes a mistake. a subjunctive or spending hours explaining to friends, relatives and colleagues how to do things right. Because you, this time, you know for sure.

2. Capricorn

Love is truly a wonderful thing and you are realizing it more and more every day now that Venus has settled in your zodiac sign as the Christmas tree in Italian homes, taking up practically half of the living room. This too will be the perfect week for declarations of love, pampering and everything that can make a part of your little body happy from the brain to the palate.

1. Scorpio

You will feel just like Kamala Harris who, taking advantage of a small colonoscopy from her boss, was the first female president of the United States for 25 minutes and probably enjoyed spinning around in her wheelchair in the oval room. You too will not be told twice to get involved and take a stand, even if you were forced to declare worldwide that your boss is having a colonoscopy.