Super Smash Bros., a new game could have a smaller roster – Nerd4.life

Masahiro Sakurai go back to talking about a possible new Smash Bros., referring, always on a hypothetical level, that a next chapter may have to go towards one reduction of the roster in order to be made with greater peace of mind and safety.

All this makes us think, once again, ofuncertainty background that surrounds the series after Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, considering the time it took the developers and the draining of forces that resulted in Masahiro Sakurai in particular, who really spent a lot of time to complete a project of this magnitude .

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has a huge roster, the next one will have to have a smaller one

With a huge amount of characters, the Nintendo Switch game took years of development and development support even after the launch, enough to make Sakurai think of abandoning the series, if not development in total.

Given its particular structure, the introduction of new characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate also determines numerous variations in the game mechanics and in the construction and reaction of the scenarios, as well as having to change the design of the fighters taken from other series to bring back all in one style.

In an interview published by The Verge, Sakurai therefore explained that, if the series were to continue – which does not seem so obvious – a next chapter of Smash Bros. should have a smaller roster, to be managed in a simpler way. “I think we have reached the limit, at least in terms of the amount of content and fighters,” said the designer, “Basically, if we were to have the opportunity to work on another Super Smash Bros., we would probably have to reduce the roster, but I don’t know if this will please users “.

With the latest update announced, or 13.0.1, support for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ends definitively, while Sakurai has already reported that he is uncertain about the future of the series.