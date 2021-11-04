Super Smash Bros Ultimate, bad news for players

Super Smash Bros Ultimate thrills more and more players over time. But now there is bad news

We are talking about one of the most loved titles ever. In fact, to be precise, it is a prominent series of the gaming world. However, in the last few hours, there is something new that is not very exciting. Indeed, in reality, for many fans and faithful of the saga it could be a real one heartbreaking the news regarding Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

How did this come about? According to an interview with Masahiro Sakurai, that is the director of the franchise, the fate of the title could change forever. We remember well that, thanks to the arrival of Sora in the game, the support after the release of the title is reached its peak. Here, then, we are more than eager to see the release of the next chapter.

The words of the director for Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Masahiro Sakurai, as mentioned, spoke about the future of the saga and his words are not really the most convincing and the most positive. “I’m not thinking of a sequel. I don’t think about it every time. However, I can’t say for sure that this is the end of Smash. I need to think about whether we should make another Smash Bros., with the risk of disappointing users “.

Already last year, for those who remember it, the director had predicted that probably Ultimate it would be his last project in the series. In addition to the possibility of being able to move away from the title, there were even rumors of one of his definitive exit from the videogame world. Sakurai said that Smash without him does not have the same result, so with Nintendo he will have to evaluate the possible success of another chapter.

In fact, in the past, tests for a possible passing of the baton have brought unsatisfactory results. This inevitably implies that he is the director in charge of the franchise and not someone else.