Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the latest update to the characters announced – Nerd4.life

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will receive a final update for the characters of the roster, announced with theupdate 13.0.1 but still without an official release date, however with the idea that this is the latest update related to the balance of the fighters.

As we have seen, with the arrival of Sora, the last fighter, in fact the long path of evolution and expansion of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is concluded and the roster is now complete.

Nintendo had already clarified this fact, adding that the support would then continue with the standard updates, but even these apparently are now running out.

Update 13.0.1, currently without one yet exit date but coming soon, it will therefore be the last one scheduled for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch, bringing with it some news related to the balance of the fighters. We do not yet know what it is exactly, but being the last one it will probably aim to solve all the remaining inconveniences and could therefore be a rather substantial update, although lacking in new content.

In the meantime, the mystery remains as to how the series will continue: Sakurai is uncertain about the future and could devote himself to something else after the long commitment infused in this chapter, but given the success so far it is unlikely that Smash Bros. will not continue, perhaps entrusted to someone. other, we’ll see.